Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Feb. 12

Today’s Birthday (02/12/21). Grow and build strength this year. Develop personal skills and capacities through steady practice and dedicated efforts. Intuition gets profitable. Share a community support effort this spring before falling in love anew. Winter domestic adaptations prepare for celebrations and social connections. Create your perfect situation.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities and recharge. Intuition leads to amazing discoveries. Words come easily. Find a journal and write. Capture an inspiring vision for what’s next.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your community. Share brilliant ideas, dreams and curiosities. Spur each other into action. Teamwork can accomplish the seemingly impossible. Share and collaborate.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Work takes priority. Advance professional priorities boldly. Creativity abounds. Listen to an experienced advisor or mentor. Infuse your projects with love. Surge ahead.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Get outside and savor the open air. An exploration develops new wings. Research, study and investigate. Push ahead for bold discoveries.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your words and actions can get especially lucrative. Collaborate for shared gain. You can find the resources you need. Take advantage of a lucky break.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share the load. Your partnership flowers. Coordinate and collaborate. Savor common interests and passions. Enjoy your mutual attraction. Discuss your latest obsessions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Physical action can get outsized results today. Prioritize safety and health. Energize your exercise, practices and work. Savor delicious flavors. Balance activity with rest.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy the game without taking unnecessary risks. Relax and have fun with your inner circle. Love flourishes and flowers. Share sweet moments together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Energize domestic projects and improvements. Move furniture and clean hidden areas. Actions now lead to lasting benefits. Collaborate for family support. Share something delicious.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially creative. Artistic projects flower. Communication channels are wide open. Prepare and edit carefully, and then launch your message to the world.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — There’s money to be made, and you’re well-positioned. Take advantage of a lucky opportunity to surge ahead. Monitor sales and marketing. Wheel and deal.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Hide away from crowds or noise. Find a peaceful thinking spot. Review priorities and refine plans. Sort and organize. Meditation satisfies. Pursue personal passions.
Notable birthdays: Movie director Costa-Gavras is 88. Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell is 87. Actor Joe Don Baker is 85. Author Judy Blume is 83. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak is 79. Country singer Moe Bandy is 77. Actor Maud Adams is 76. Actor Cliff DeYoung is 75. Actor Michael Ironside is 71. Rock musician Steve Hackett is 71. Rock singer Michael McDonald is 69. Actor Joanna Kerns is 68. Actor Zach Grenier is 67. Actor-talk show host Arsenio Hall is 65. Actor John Michael Higgins is 58. Actor Raphael Sbarge is 57. Actor Christine Elise is 56. Actor Josh Brolin is 53. Singer Chynna Phillips is 53. Rock musician Jim Creeggan (Barenaked Ladies) is 51. Actor Jesse Spencer is 42. Rapper Gucci Mane is 41.
Actor Sarah Lancaster is 41. Actor Christina Ricci is 41. Actor Jennifer Stone is 28. Actors Baylie and Rylie Cregut (TV: “Raising Hope”) are 11.