Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Feb. 18

Today’s Birthday (02/18/22). Listen, observe and plan this year. Envision dreams worth realizing and plot steps advancing steadily. Winter unveils professional breakthroughs, before good news hits your springtime feed. Shift travel and study itineraries around obstacles next summer, before exciting educational opportunities flower next autumn. Discover unimagined treasure.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Find common objectives. Ponder big questions. Get especially productive in privacy under the Pisces Sun. Begin a one-month planning and organization period. Imagine and envision.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Walk outside with friends for shared health and support. The next month, with the Sun in Pisces, favors friendship, teamwork and collaboration. Get social.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize fun, creativity and passion. Infuse love into your work and it catches attention. Your professional status rises with the Pisces Sun this month.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic comforts seem seductive. Adventure and exploration beckon this month under the Sun in Pisces. Blend the best of both worlds. Investigate and study.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Communication is your golden key. Discuss financial plans and strategies with your partner, with the Sun in Pisces this month. Discover lucrative solutions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep bringing home the bacon. Share the load with your partner. Reach new levels of collaboration this month, with the Sun in Pisces.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Consider personal dreams, goals and ambitions. Prioritize your work, health and energy this month under the Pisces Sun. Practice your moves and grow stronger.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Get productive in peaceful privately. Over four weeks, with the Sun in Pisces, you’re especially lucky in love and romance. Share your heart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends and family. Domestic matters have your attention over four weeks, with the Sun in Pisces. Work from home may be possible.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy professional projects. Creative communications flower over the next month, with the Pisces Sun. Write your story. Edit and add illustrations. Sketch the possibilities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Explore and study. The next month gets especially lucrative, with the Sun in Pisces. Dig and hit pay dirt. Look for funding and find it.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Contribute to shared accounts. Advance a personal dream this month, with the Pisces Sun. Prepare materials. Update current styles. Dress for the role you want.

Notable birthdays: Singer Yoko Ono is 89. Singer-songwriter Bobby Hart is 83. Singer Irma Thomas is 81. Singer Herman Santiago (Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers) is 81. Actor Jess Walton is 76. Singer Dennis DeYoung is 75. Actor Sinead Cusack is 74. Actor Cybill Shepherd is 72. Singer Randy Crawford is 70. Rock musician Robbie Bachman is 69. Actor John Travolta is 68. Actor John Pankow is 67. Game show host Vanna White is 65. Actor Jayne Atkinson is 63. Actor Greta Scacchi is 62. Actor Matt Dillon is 58. Rock musician Tommy Scott (Space) is 58. Rapper Dr. Dre is 57. Actor Molly Ringwald is 54. Actor Sarah Brown is 47. Country musician Trevor Rosen (Old Dominion) is 47. Actor Ike Barinholtz is 45. Actor Kristoffer Polaha is 45. Singer-musician Sean Watkins (Nickel Creek) is 45. Rock-singer musician Regina Spektor is 42. Opera singer Isabel Leonard is 40.

