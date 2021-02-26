Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Feb. 26

Today’s Birthday (02/26/21). Connect with your higher self this year. Steady action behind the scenes pays. Pursue passion projects. Resolve springtime career challenges before sweet family fun this summer. Discover and share new creative inspiration for a winter career launch. Find a renewed sense of purpose.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Concentrate on work, but don’t overdo it. Health and well-being are more important. Stick to reliable routines. Don’t try a new trick now.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Things could seem complicated with romance. There’s plenty of emotional support available. Rely on family and friends. Find solutions in conversation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus on family matters. Avoid stepping on sensitivities. Prioritize domestic diversions and comfort food. Listen to the hidden undercurrent or mood.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Tap into creative inspiration. Talk about dreams that now seem within reach. Organize and connect the pieces of the puzzle. It’s all coming together.