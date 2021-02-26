Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Feb. 26

Today’s Birthday (02/26/21). Connect with your higher self this year. Steady action behind the scenes pays. Pursue passion projects. Resolve springtime career challenges before sweet family fun this summer. Discover and share new creative inspiration for a winter career launch. Find a renewed sense of purpose.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Concentrate on work, but don’t overdo it. Health and well-being are more important. Stick to reliable routines. Don’t try a new trick now.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Things could seem complicated with romance. There’s plenty of emotional support available. Rely on family and friends. Find solutions in conversation.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus on family matters. Avoid stepping on sensitivities. Prioritize domestic diversions and comfort food. Listen to the hidden undercurrent or mood.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Tap into creative inspiration. Talk about dreams that now seem within reach. Organize and connect the pieces of the puzzle. It’s all coming together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take advantage of a potentially profitable opportunity. Changes obscure underlying possibilities. Adapt and shift to catch a windfall. Find hidden treasure.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Consider what you really want and discover something unexpected about yourself. Advance passion projects and diversions. Explore your own fascinations.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Avoid fantasies and illusions to focus on basic facts. You’re especially productive in peaceful settings. Savor familiar routines and rituals. Organize your plans.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — There are too many Zoom calls. Graciously make the best of it. Connect as you can for shared support. Collaborative efforts can generate satisfying results.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — You’re attracting admiration. Compete for new professional responsibilities. You can learn what you need to know. Focus on practicalities to advance your career.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Develop your educational exploration. Stick to practical roads, as many avenues can be blocked. Creativity with your investigation brings unexpected gifts.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Maintain healthy practices and routines. Nurture your energy with good food, exercise and rest. Savor connection with natural settings. Take excellent care of yourself.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Negotiate and compromise. Collaboration gets results. You’re persuasive, but tempers are short. Practice patience and model it for others. Forgive misunderstandings. Listen for love.
Notable birthdays: Country-rock musician Paul Cotton (Poco) is 78. Actor-director Bill Duke is 78. Singer Mitch Ryder is 76. Actor Marta Kristen (TV: “Lost in Space”) is 76. Rock musician Jonathan Cain (Journey) is 71. Singer Michael Bolton is 68. The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is 67. Actor Greg Germann is 63. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., is 63. Bandleader John McDaniel is 60. Actor-martial artist Mark Dacascos is 57. Actor Jennifer Grant is 55. Rock musician Tim Commerford (Audioslave) is 53. Singer Erykah Badu is 50. Actor Maz Jobrani (TV: “Superior Donuts”) is 49. R&B singer Rico Wade (Society of Soul) is 49. Olympic gold medal swimmer Jenny Thompson is 48. R&B singer Kyle Norman (Jagged Edge) is 46. Actor Greg Rikaart is 44. Rock musician Chris Culos (O.A.R.) is 42. R&B singer Corinne Bailey Rae is 42. Pop singer Nate Ruess (fun.) is 39. Tennis player Li Na is 39. Latin singer Natalia Lafourcade is 37. Actor Teresa Palmer is 35.