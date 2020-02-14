Today’s Birthday (02/14/20). Good fortune flows through friends this year. Consistent organized coordination can realize dreams. Review and refine plans this winter for a team solution providing an energizing physical advantage. Face a romantic crossroad next winter, as a group effort flowers. Share and grow with people you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially charming and persuasive. Wheel and deal. Bargain and negotiate to favor a shared venture. Produce the results you said you would.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Have a meaningful conversation with your partner. Discover new sides of someone you know well. Deepen bonds and sentimental ties with a lovely connection.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Team up with a trusted ally. Discuss health and fitness results you’d like with your coach or doctor. Discuss options, practices and modifications.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart to the one who makes it skip a beat. Get creative. Share how you feel. Show your appreciation, respect and honor.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Exceed your own domestic expectations. Find ways to increase your family’s comfort. Beautify your place and share something delicious. Love feeds the spirit.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Rely on trusted news. Use your optimism and persuasive charms to entice participation. Collect the necessary data and present in a clear, concise way.
You have free articles remaining.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Follow through on your moneymaking endeavors. Don’t overlook details. The previously impossible seems easier now. Fact and fantasy clash. Go for clarity. Keep your bargains.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Get help building a personal dream. You can get what’s needed. You’re gaining influence. Keep a sense of humor and humility. Share your gratitude and appreciation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Backstage preparations grow your production. Make plans and strategize priorities. Organize and coordinate the steps to take. Ask for what’s needed. Consider long-term consequences.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Provide fresh energy and enthusiasm for a group project. Inspire others to greater performance. Leave nothing to chance. Use your secret sauce.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Share what you love about your work. Infuse it with passion for greater influence and profits. Old professional assumptions could get challenged. Express your vision.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — A dream adventure comes closer. Make plans and reservations. Design the perfect trip. Explore new directions and discover extraordinary beauty, value and connections.
Thought for Today: “We are effectively destroying ourselves by violence masquerading as love.” — R.D. Laing, Scottish psychiatrist (1927-1989).
Notable birthdays: TV personality Hugh Downs is 99. Actor Andrew Prine is 84. Country singer Razzy Bailey is 81. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is 78. Jazz musician Maceo Parker is 77. Movie director Alan Parker is 76. Journalist Carl Bernstein is 76. Former Sen. Judd Gregg, R-N.H., is 73. TV personality Pat O’Brien is 72. Magician Teller (Penn and Teller) is 72. Cajun singer-musician Michael Doucet (Beausoleil) is 69. Actor Ken Wahl is 63. Opera singer Renee Fleming is 61. Actress Meg Tilly is 60. Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly is 60. Singer-producer Dwayne Wiggins is 59. Actress Sakina Jaffey is 58. Actor Enrico Colantoni is 57. Actor Zach Galligan is 56. Actor Valente Rodriguez is 56. Rock musician Ricky Wolking (The Nixons) is 54. Former tennis player Manuela Maleeva is 53. Actor Simon Pegg is 50. Rock musician Kevin Baldes (Lit) is 48. Rock singer Rob Thomas (Matchbox Twenty) is 48. Former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe is 48. Actress Danai Gurira is 42. Actor Matt Barr is 36. Actress Stephanie Leonidas is 36. Actor Jake Lacy is 34. Actress Tiffany Thornton is 34. Actor Brett Dier is 30. Actor Freddie Highmore is 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.