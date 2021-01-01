Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Jan. 1

Today’s Birthday (01/01/21). The New Year blesses you with abundance. Nurture your garden faithfully to reap a prosperous harvest. Rebound from winter shadows before summer transitions lead to new physical performance levels. Next winter brings an epiphany and resolution. Squirrel away bountiful nuts for later.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You and your partner are on the same wavelength. If you want something, ask. Share secrets and confidences, ideas and solutions. Collaborate for common gain.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize growing health and vitality. Share dreams, visions and possibilities to energize your work. Listen to a trusted coach and follow their guidance.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance arises in conversation. Talk about crazy dreams, hidden opportunities and wild possibilities. Express your creativity, passion and care. Share and speculate about solutions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Discuss domestic dreams. Align on changes and take action. Move the furniture. Clean, sort and organize to reduce clutter. Generate satisfying results. Beautify your space.