Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Jan. 15

Today’s Birthday (01/15/21). This year could be especially profitable. Take advantage with disciplined efforts for maximum benefits. Use winter to plan, dream and envision. Redirect plans next summer to strengthen and grow physical performance. Make a connection of heart and spirit next winter. Preserve and grow financial abundance.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — You’re undergoing a transformation. Dreams seem newly within reach. Craft plans and vision statements. Long-term benefit is possible. Advance to the next level.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Others appreciate your quick action. Fortune especially favors disciplined collaborations today. Set team goals high. Pool resources, contribute energy and share a victory.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Move quickly to maintain a professional advantage. Disciplined efforts pay off with interest. Imagine the prize already won. Your status is on the rise.