Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Jan. 22

Today’s Birthday (01/22/21). You’re the star this year. Generate desired results with focused, consistent attention. A winter of intimate virtual connection inspires a social shift next summer, leading to a phase of fun and romance. Savor feasts, parties and socializing next winter. You’re developing valuable skills, passions and talents.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — An unexpected and potentially lucrative opportunity is worth pursuit. Obstacles and challenges abound; yet it could yield long-term benefits. You can get what you need.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Follow your own drummer. Discover unforeseen benefit despite obstacles or barriers to a personal dream. Avoid controversy or hassle. Keep things simple. Invent new possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow to reconsider plans. The potential for error is high. You can meet the challenge. Meditate on a puzzle. Consider the situation from another perspective.