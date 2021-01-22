Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Jan. 22

Today’s Birthday (01/22/21). You’re the star this year. Generate desired results with focused, consistent attention. A winter of intimate virtual connection inspires a social shift next summer, leading to a phase of fun and romance. Savor feasts, parties and socializing next winter. You’re developing valuable skills, passions and talents.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — An unexpected and potentially lucrative opportunity is worth pursuit. Obstacles and challenges abound; yet it could yield long-term benefits. You can get what you need.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Follow your own drummer. Discover unforeseen benefit despite obstacles or barriers to a personal dream. Avoid controversy or hassle. Keep things simple. Invent new possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow to reconsider plans. The potential for error is high. You can meet the challenge. Meditate on a puzzle. Consider the situation from another perspective.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Wait until major obstacles have past, before advancing a team project. Don’t believe everything you hear. Ignore rumors and gossip. Avoid arguments. Support your team.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on the job at hand. Misunderstandings arise without provocation. Don’t waste money trying to buy favor. Abandon preconceptions. Patiently persuade with clear arguments.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make a long-distance connection. Let someone draw you into a different world. Travel obstacles abound. Avoid risk. Learn something new. Make bold discoveries.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Shop carefully. The savings makes staying home worthwhile. Guard and grow family resources. Barriers could delay or restrict cash flow. Conserve and enjoy.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to unplanned surprises with your partner. Support each other first and work it out later. Find a solution that works for both. Compromise.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Slow the pace or risk an accident. Unexpected bumps line the road. Physical efforts get positive results. Prioritize health and wellness. Balance with extra rest.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — When in doubt, choose the option that’s more fun. Relax and enjoy familiar comforts. Avoid risky propositions and focus on creative passions, arts and games.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Wait for developments on a domestic matter. Don’t try to force anything, or risk breakage. You don’t have the full picture. Provide family support.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor an ongoing situation to adapt to breaking news. Share and connect to get the inside scoop. Let others know about your discoveries.
Notable birthdays: Actor Piper Laurie is 89. Celebrity chef Graham Kerr (TV: “The Galloping Gourmet”) is 87. Author Joseph Wambaugh is 84. Singer Steve Perry is 72. Country singer-musician Teddy Gentry (Alabama) is 69. Movie director Jim Jarmusch is 68. Actor John Wesley Shipp is 66. Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy is 64. Actor Linda Blair is 62. Actor Diane Lane is 56. Actor and rap DJ Jazzy Jeff is 56. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is 53. Actor Olivia d’Abo is 52. Actor Katie Finneran is 50. Actor Gabriel Macht is 49. Actor Balthazar Getty is 46. Actor Christopher Kennedy Masterson is 41. Jazz singer Lizz Wright is 41. Pop singer Willa Ford is 40. Actor Beverley Mitchell is 40. Rock singer-musician Ben Moody is 40. Actor Kevin Sheridan is 39. Actor-singer Phoebe Strole is 38. Rapper Logic is 31. Tennis player Alizé Cornet is 31. Actor Sami Gayle is 25.