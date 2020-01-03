Today’s Birthday (01/03/20). Imagine your dream home, job and life this year. Generate long-lasting personal results with focused, steady action. You’re on top of the world this winter, before jumping a partnership hurdle. Summer introspection and a roadblock redirects you toward a fine romance. Follow your heart’s desire.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Educational discovery beckons. You have itchy feet for about six weeks, with Mars in Sagittarius. Travel delights. Explore, learn and pursue a personal passion.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider a mystery from another perspective. Mars enters Sagittarius, favoring action to generate shared financial benefits. Create budgets, concepts and outlines. Organize and plot.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Collaboration is key for this next phase. With action-oriented Mars in Sagittarius for six weeks, a partnership gets more accomplished for less. Create together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — The pace picks up over the next six weeks, with Mars in Sagittarius. Prioritize, rather than panicking. Postpone what you can. Prepare for a perfect performance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Follow a passion. Explore with childish curiosity. You’re especially romantic and charming with Mars in Sagittarius. Take action for love. Share some fun and enthusiasm.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Put physical energy into home renovation, organization and beautification, with Mars in Sagittarius. This next phase favors family connection and comfort. Enjoy domestic bliss.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Write, broadcast and post. Energize your communications over the next six weeks, with Mars in Sagittarius. Share what you’re learning with your partner.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Physical action pays off. There’s money coming in, and plenty to spend it on with Mars in Sagittarius. Get into a six-week income surge.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Push past old barriers. Discover new power and decisiveness. For about six weeks, with Mars in your sign, take action for a personal dream.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Revise plans, visions and strategies, with Mars in Sagittarius. Clean closets, garages and attics. Enjoy nostalgia and old photos. The action is behind the scenes.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork is the name of the game for the next six weeks, with Mars in Sagittarius. Anything’s possible together. You can accomplish miracles with friends.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Move forward boldly. Advance your career, with Mars in Sagittarius. Step into new professional leadership and authority over about six weeks. Seize the day.
Thought for Today: “Not all who wander are lost.” — J.R.R. Tolkien, English author (born this date in 1892, died in 1973).
Notable birthdays: Actor Dabney Coleman is 88. Journalist-author Betty Rollin is 84. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull is 81. Singer-songwriter-producer Van Dyke Parks is 77. Musician Stephen Stills is 75. Rock musician John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin) is 74. Actress Victoria Principal is 70. Actor-director Mel Gibson is 64. Actress Shannon Sturges is 52. Actor John Ales is 51. Jazz musician James Carter is 51. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 48. Musician Thomas Bangalter (Daft Punk) is 45.
Actor Jason Marsden is 45. Actress Danica McKellar is 45. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez is 44. Singer Kimberley Locke (TV: “American Idol”) is 42. Actress Kate Levering is 41. NFL quarterback Eli Manning is 39. Actress Nicole Beharie is 35. Pop musician Mark Pontius (Foster the People) is 35. Rhythm-and-blues singer Lloyd is 34. Pop-rock musician Nash Overstreet (Hot Chelle Rae) is 34. Actor Alex D. Linz is 31.
