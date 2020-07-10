Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, July 10

Today’s Birthday (07/10/20). Join forces with a master this year. Disciplined collaboration works miracles. Speculate on travel and education plans. Summer brings a personal breakthrough supporting resolution of partnership challenges. Plan for a slow, meditative winter to recharge your health and work. Together, gain more than your sum.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Wait to make a decision. All is not as it appears. Listen to others with experience. Assess and observe. Meditate on what could be possible.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Set team goals high. Adapt old game plans for the current situation. Articulate and share an inspiring vision. Realize long-term plans one step after another.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — You can see clearly the difference between where your career is currently and where you’d like it to be. Measure the gap to jump it.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — What would you like to learn? Intellectual challenges delight. Notice a path to realize an old dream. Well-laid plans can come to fruition.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Conserve resources. Contribute the fruit of your labors to a shared pie. Make preserves or marmalade. Stock up for winter. Grow through collaborative efforts.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get inspiration from a romantic dream. Gain insight into a relationship. Talk about dreams and visions for long-term possibilities. Invent and create. Collaborate.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Maintain healthy practices and routines. A dream inspires your work. The previously impossible looks newly available. Listen to your coach and stay in action.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Romance arises in conversation. Share appreciations and acknowledgment. Dream about the future together. Imagine and invent fascinating possibilities. Teach each other new tricks.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Envision domestic improvements and get family involved. It may take making a mess to get the results you’re after. Create a peaceful sanctuary.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Energize a creative project. Ideas come together easily. You can see the solutions you need. Communication makes a difference. Find what you need in your networks.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Keep making your deadlines and commitments. Income is available. Follow up and do what you said. Follow a lucrative hunch. Work from home.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Personal growth comes through communication. Listen closely for valuable feedback. You can recognize a diamond in the rough. Learn what’s needed for the next step.
Notable birthdays: Former New York City Mayor David N. Dinkins is 93. Actor William Smithers is 93. Actor Lawrence Pressman is 81. Singer Mavis Staples is 81. Actor Mills Watson is 80. Actor Robert Pine is 79. Rock musician Jerry Miller (Moby Grape) is 77. International Tennis Hall of Famer Virginia Wade is 75. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 73. Rock musician Dave Smalley is 71. Country-folk singer-songwriter Cheryl Wheeler is 69. Rock singer Neil Tennant (Pet Shop Boys) is 66. Banjo player Bela Fleck is 62. Actress Fiona Shaw is 62. Country musician Shaw Wilson (BR549) is 60. Bluegrass singer-musician Tim Surrett (Balsam Range) is 57. Actor Alec Mapa is 55. Country singer-songwriter Ken Mellons is 55. Rock musician Peter DiStefano (Porno for Pyros) is 55. Actor Gale Harold is 51. Country singer Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts) is 50. Actor Aaron D. Spears is 49. Actress Sofia Vergara is 48. Rockabilly singer Imelda May is 46. Actor Adrian Grenier is 44. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor is 43. Actress Gwendoline Yeo is 43. Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas is 40. Singer-actress Jessica Simpson is 40. Rock musician John Spiker is 39. Actress Heather Hemmens is 36. Actress Emily Skeggs (TV: “When We Rise”) is 30. Rapper/singer Angel Haze is 29. Pop singer Perrie Edwards (Little Mix) is 27.
