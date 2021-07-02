Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, July 2

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Exploration reveals new connections. Do the background reading for a deeper take. Discover hidden sides of your own neighborhood. Widen your perspective. Look around.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Coordinate short-term financial objectives with your partner. You can get what’s needed. Focus on practical basics, and work together. Go for simplicity and ease.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect the dots together. Work out a puzzle. Both teach and learn from your partner. Extra eyes can catch mistakes. Talk things over.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Discuss physical performance for insights on improvement. Learn from coaches, mentors and experienced friends. Try new methods, techniques and ideas. Prioritize health and vitality.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with someone you love. Take it easy and go for the easy route. Avoid confrontation or controversy. Cook up some fine romance.