Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, July 23

Today’s Birthday (07/23/21). Fall in love again this year. Collaborate with steady discipline for satisfying rewards. Get social this summer for extra fun before a professional twist requires autumn adaptation. Cupid’s arrow finds your heart this winter, before springtime career breakthroughs. Together, you’re an especially amazing team.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Adapt with community and team changes. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Begin a new two-week Full Moon social phase. One door closes and another opens.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Make a professional shift with this Full Aquarius Moon. Redirect efforts toward your talents, passions and purpose. An exciting career opportunity has long-term benefits.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — An exploration develops and adapts. Tonight’s Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over the next few weeks.