Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, July 23

Today’s Birthday (07/23/21). Fall in love again this year. Collaborate with steady discipline for satisfying rewards. Get social this summer for extra fun before a professional twist requires autumn adaptation. Cupid’s arrow finds your heart this winter, before springtime career breakthroughs. Together, you’re an especially amazing team.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Adapt with community and team changes. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Begin a new two-week Full Moon social phase. One door closes and another opens.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Make a professional shift with this Full Aquarius Moon. Redirect efforts toward your talents, passions and purpose. An exciting career opportunity has long-term benefits.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — An exploration develops and adapts. Tonight’s Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over the next few weeks.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — The stakes could seem high under tonight’s Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next two weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Adjust and adapt. Reach a turning point with a partnership. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Find new solutions. Love strengthens foundations.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin a physical health and fitness phase. Adapt practices for new conditions illuminated by this Full Moon. Reduce toxins. Increase strength and vitality.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. The Full Moon shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Start a new chapter. Begin a two-week phase reconnecting communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Consider familiar stories from another perspective. Write and share.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions over two weeks. Harvest an unexpended windfall. Redirect attention for fresh potential.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities privately. The Aquarius Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate and dream.
Notable birthdays: Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy is 85. Actor Ronny Cox is 83. Actor Larry Manetti is 78. Rock singer David Essex is 74. Singer-songwriter-politician John Hall is 73. Actor Belinda Montgomery is 71. Rock musician Blair Thornton (Bachman Turner Overdrive) is 71. Actor-writer Lydia Cornell is 68. Actor Woody Harrelson is 60. Rock musician Martin Gore (Depeche Mode) is 60. Actor Eriq Lasalle is 59. Rock musician Yuval Gabay is 58. Rock musician Slash is 56. Actor Juan Pope is 54. Model-actor Stephanie Seymour is 53.
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is 52. Actor Charisma Carpenter is 51. R&B singer Sam Watters is 51. Country singer Alison Krauss is 50. R&B singer Dalvin DeGrate is 50. Rock musician Chad Gracey (Live) is 50. Actor Kathryn Hahn is 48.