Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, July 24

Today’s Birthday (07/24/20). Expand your physical strength and capacities this year. Discipline and consistency with healthy routines wins. Expect work changes. Insight, inspiration and illumination light up your summer, before physical changes require adaptation. Communication resolves social challenges this winter, before sweet romance flowers. Action gets results.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Work together. Your creativity makes it easier to handle obstacles. Take care of family first. It’s not a good time to gamble. Stick with what’s real.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Get into physical action to grow stronger and produce satisfying results. You can make a great leap ahead with focused practice. Process emotions through movement.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Reinforce support structures for your romantic relationship. Find creative ways to connect. Action speak louder than words, although loving expressions are appreciated. Kindle a spark.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Make domestic improvements to increase the comfort factor. Costs may be higher than expected. Don’t take risks. Invent creative solutions for family support.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make an unexpected connection. Communication opens doors. Listen with your heart. Share your discoveries and stories. Contribute value to a larger conversation.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Lucrative opportunities can hide under change. Keep generating positive cash flow. Replenish reserves. A push now gets results. Aim high. Provide excellent service.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re on top of the world, but don’t get cocky. It’s too early to cry victory. Stay in communication. Don’t make expensive promises. Monitor conditions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Get introspective, private and quiet. Listen to your inner wisdom, especially regarding a decision or choice. Consider plans, options and schedules. Organize and imagine.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Your friends can help, if you ask them. Make long-range plans. Don’t believe everything you’ve learned. More study is required. Everything works out.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy professional productivity. Don’t believe everything you’ve learned. More study is required. Adapt your career to take advantage of new opportunities. Discipline pays off.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Advance an exploration. Creative solutions address uncertainty around travel and gathering. Expand your education by studying a fascinating subject with a master.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Love provides a foundation for dialogue, especially with financial conversations. Contribute to advance a shared venture. Follow rules carefully. Collaborate to grow accounts.
Notable birthdays: Actor John Aniston is 87. Political cartoonist Pat Oliphant is 85. Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 84. Actor Mark Goddard is 84. Actor Dan Hedaya is 80. Actor Chris Sarandon is 78. Comedian Gallagher is 74. Actor Robert Hays is 73. Former Republican national chairman Marc Racicot is 72. Actor Michael Richards is 71. Actress Lynda Carter is 69. Movie director Gus Van Sant is 68. Former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., is 67. Country singer Pam Tillis is 63. Actor Paul Ben-Victor is 58. Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone is 57. Retired MLB All-Star Barry Bonds is 56. Actor Kadeem Hardison is 55. Actress-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 52. Actress Laura Leighton is 52. Actor John P. Navin Jr. is 52. Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is 51. Basketball player-turned-actor Rick Fox is 51. Director Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”) is 49. Actress Jamie Denbo (TV: “Orange is the New Black”) is 47. Actor Eric Szmanda is 45. Actress Rose Byrne is 41. Country singer Jerrod Niemann is 41. Actress Summer Glau is 39. Actor Sheaun McKinney is 39. Actress Elisabeth Moss is 38. Actress Anna Paquin is 38. Actress Sarah Greene is 36. NHL center Patrice Bergeron is 35. Actress Megan Park is 34. Actress Mara Wilson is 33. Actress Sarah Steele is 32. Rock singer Jay McGuiness (The Wanted) is 30. Actress Emily Bett Rickards is 29. Actor Lucas Adams is 27. TV personality Bindi Irwin is 22.
