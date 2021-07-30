Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, July 30

Today’s Birthday (07/30/21). Grow your partnership this year. Consistent coordination builds your powerful collaboration. Savoring summer social connections leads to new career opportunities this autumn. Fall in love again this winter, before professional projects take off next spring. Teamwork satisfies and fulfills. Join your hearts together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Focus on practical financial priorities and short-term objectives. Keep your balances positive. Strengthen foundations. Energize your efforts. Luck and discipline come together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Stand up for what’s important. Use your confidence and power for good. Check your course, and then full speed ahead. You can take satisfying ground.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Slow to adjust plans for recent changes. Draw upon hidden resources. Look beyond preconceptions or assumptions. Imagine how you would love things to turn out.