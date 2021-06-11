Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, June 11

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — With Mars in your sign, you’re especially strong and confident over about six weeks. Take action on personal goals and dreams. Develop your leadership.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Clean closets, garages and attics, with Mars in Leo. Declutter and clear the past from your spaces. Exercise and meditate. Plan your upcoming actions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork lightens the heaviest burdens over six weeks, with Mars in Leo. Share the load and get farther. Together, anything is possible.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Pour energy into achieving professional goals, and rising status is possible. Advance your career boldly, with Mars in Leo over the next six weeks.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — With Mars in Leo, activate an exploration over six weeks. Investigate, study and satiate your curiosity. Solve a puzzle. Go directly to the source.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Conditions favor lucrative gains. Take action to advance financial plans over the next six weeks, with Mars in Leo. Revise budgets. Coordinate moves.