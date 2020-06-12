Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, June 12

Today’s Birthday (06/12/20). Collaborate for shared profit this year. Study and learn new tricks for satisfying results. Resolve a partnership plot twist to release an income flood. Adapting to new shared financial conditions this summer inspires a return to personal basics before romance flowers. Weave your hearts together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Imagine a fantasy realized. All is not as it appears. Stay focused. Avoid risk and hassle and lay low. Consider next steps. Rest and dream.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Group energy could seem scattered or chaotic. Use gentle persuasion rather than force. Work with someone who sees your blind spots. Wait for better conditions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You can profit from a dreamer’s vision. A career opportunity challenges. Wait to make your move. Polish your presentation. Wear your power suit.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Barriers block your path. Distant shores may beckon, but practical realities deserve consideration. Study options and latest news. Monitor conditions for the best timing.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to navigate a change. Financial caution is advised. Avoid nonessential expenses. Watch the insubstantial sift away. Expand through steady, small contributions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take care of each other. Another can relax knowing that they can depend on you. Don’t worry about gifts. Show you care by showing up.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take a refreshing pause. Favor gentle moves over abrupt. The rules seem to change, mid-game. Proceed with caution or risk breakage. Prioritize your health.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Emotions can sneak up by surprise. Let them flow through. Keep processing. Have patience with yourself and others. Avoid sparking controversies. Prioritize love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Find ways to increase household efficiency. System breakdowns could disrupt. Handle chores, laundry and make any repairs. Resolve family misunderstandings. Enjoy domestic comforts.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Begin a fresh page. Discover a flaw in the logic or an error in your thesis. Review and edit. Consider from another perspective.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Go for the gold! Tempers could be short and obstacles abounding. Find a way around. Challenge preconceptions and try something new to win.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Toss out the superfluous. Give away what’s no longer needed. Don’t accept new challenges yet. Take time for yourself. Reduce stress with rest and meditation.
Thought for Today: “It is easier to love humanity as a whole than to love one’s neighbor.” — Eric Hoffer, American philosopher (1902-1983).
Notable birthdays: Songwriter Richard M. Sherman is 92. Jazz musician Chick Corea is 79. Sportscaster Marv Albert is 79. Singer Roy Harper is 79. Pop singer Len Barry is 78. Actor Roger Aaron Brown is 71. Actress Sonia Manzano is 70. Rock musician Bun E. Carlos (Cheap Trick) is 69. Country singer-musician Junior Brown is 68. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 67. Actor Timothy Busfield is 63. Singer Meredith Brooks is 62. Actress Jenilee Harrison is 62. Rock musician John Linnell (They Might Be Giants) is 61. Actor John Enos is 58. Rapper Grandmaster Dee (Whodini) is 58. Actor Paul Schulze is 58. Actor Eamonn Walker is 58. Actress Paula Marshall is 56. Actress Frances O’Connor is 53. Rock musician Bardi Martin is 51. Actor Rick Hoffman is 50. Actor-comedian Finesse Mitchell is 48. Actor Mel Rodriguez is 47. Actor Jason Mewes is 46. Actor Michael Muhney is 45. Blues musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 43. Actor Timothy Simons is 42. Actor Wil Horneff is 41. Singer Robyn is 41. Rock singer-musician John Gourley (Portugal. The Man) is 39. Actor Dave Franco is 35. Country singer Chris Young is 35. Actor Luke Youngblood is 34. Actor Ryan Malgarini is 28.
