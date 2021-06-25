Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, June 25

Today’s Birthday (06/25/21). Together, grow shared finances this year. Steady collaborative efforts yield valuable fruit. Enjoying privacy and peace this summer inspires solutions to autumn’s social challenges. Fresh health and vitality motivate your work next winter, before your team wins a prize. Build and grow your enterprise.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Faith can seem missing, with Neptune retrograde over the next five months. Practice compassion, especially with yourself. Connect with a sense of purpose.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Reminisce with teammates. Reconnect with old friends. Illusions can cloud your view. Let go of expectations. A reflective social phase colors five months, with Neptune retrograde.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Reaffirm bonds, with Neptune retrograde for five months. Enjoy nostalgia and sweet memories with your partner. Review and revise long-term financial goals. Renew collaborative efforts.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate. Look back over adventures, studies and travels, with Neptune retrograde. Review where you’ve been to clarify where you’re going. Reflect on educational ground taken.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Reconsider long-term financial strategies, with Neptune retrograde. Revise arrangements and plug any financial leaks. Conserve resources. Review and discover a more profitable road.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Over five months, with Neptune retrograde, you feel most comfortable with familiar friends and partners. Nostalgia and retrospection soothe your spirit. Romance deepens.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Revise your physical routines, with Neptune retrograde. Meditate. Balance stress or burnout with relaxation and peace. Weave magic and dreams into your work.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Treat yourself with love. Let romance develop naturally, with Neptune retrograde. Reorganize your game. Review rules. Discover new perspectives. Find your own passion.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Neptune’s five-month retrograde transit inspires homebound privacy and relaxation. Slow to avoid burnout. Let go of unsatisfying pursuits. Practice self-compassion before serving others.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — You can see clearly now, with Neptune retrograde. What was hidden gets revealed. Use your heightened sensitivity to support negotiations, compromise and diplomacy.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — You’re especially insightful and sensitive, with Neptune retrograde. Imagine the life you want, and plan steps to advance. Connect your work with a sense of purpose.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Resolve a personal issue. Nostalgic retrospection thrives, with Neptune retrograde in your sign. Follow old dreams over five months. Revise for who you are now.
Notable birthdays: Actor June Lockhart is 96. Civil rights activist James Meredith is 88. R&B singer Eddie Floyd is 84. Actor Barbara Montgomery is 82. Actor Mary Beth Peil is 81. Basketball Hall of Famer Willis Reed is 79. Singer Carly Simon is 76. Rock musician Ian McDonald (Foreigner; King Crimson) is 75. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 74. Actor-director Michael Lembeck is 73. Rock singer Tim Finn is 69. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is 67. Rock musician David Paich (Toto) is 67. Actor Michael Sabatino is 66. Actor-writer-director Ricky Gervais is 60. Actor John Benjamin Hickey is 58. Actor Erica Gimpel is 57. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is 55.