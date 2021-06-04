Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, June 4

Today’s Birthday (06/04/21). Investigate and explore new ideas this year. Coordinated exploration reveals satisfying discoveries. A personal passion project flowers this summer, before autumn changes and transitions redirect your path. Taking your collaboration to the next level this winter leads to a springtime renaissance. Broaden your horizons.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You can advance a personal project by leaps and bounds. Follow rules precisely. Talk about the results you’d love. Align efforts to make it happen.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Intellect and intuition agree. A difficult situation makes you stronger. Don’t show your hand. Strategize and plan privately. Productivity backstage enables later ease.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take responsibility with a group project to generate the results you intend. Fulfilling your role, large or small, contributes to victory. Teamwork leads to satisfaction.