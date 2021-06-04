Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, June 4

Today’s Birthday (06/04/21). Investigate and explore new ideas this year. Coordinated exploration reveals satisfying discoveries. A personal passion project flowers this summer, before autumn changes and transitions redirect your path. Taking your collaboration to the next level this winter leads to a springtime renaissance. Broaden your horizons.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You can advance a personal project by leaps and bounds. Follow rules precisely. Talk about the results you’d love. Align efforts to make it happen.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Intellect and intuition agree. A difficult situation makes you stronger. Don’t show your hand. Strategize and plan privately. Productivity backstage enables later ease.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take responsibility with a group project to generate the results you intend. Fulfilling your role, large or small, contributes to victory. Teamwork leads to satisfaction.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your professional status is on the rise. Set a juicy goal and go. You can get what you need. Balance creativity with efficiency.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Extend your area of influence. Widen horizons. Friends help you advance. Study options and plot your course. Consider ideas from another perspective. Investigate possibilities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Invest in home and family. Find creative ways to save resources and reduce waste. Tend your garden carefully. Improve your process and increase your yield.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration flourishes. Disciplined coordination can reap outsized rewards. Handle backstage preparations and do the work nobody sees. Support each other for satisfying accomplishments.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on physical performance. Keep refining your technique and form. Steady practices build energy and grow health. Take one step at a time.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Conditions favor fun, laughter and romance. Play the game to win. Put your heart into your efforts. Practice your artistry, passions and talents.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Get cozy and comfortable. Enjoy domestic arts, decoration and renovation. Consider color, lighting and texture. Research options carefully. Share something delicious with family.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Diplomacy gets farther than snark. The pen is mightier than the sword. Carefully consider words before publishing. Keep your objective in mind.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Disciplined efforts build solid foundations for lucrative ventures. Pay attention to the bottom line. Monitor budgets as you negotiate terms and conditions. Generate profits.
Notable birthdays: Sex therapist and media personality Dr. Ruth Westheimer is 93. Actor Bruce Dern is 85. Musician Roger Ball is 77. Actor-singer Michelle Phillips is 77. Jazz musician Anthony Braxton is 76. Rock musician Danny Brown (The Fixx) is 70. Actor Parker Stevenson is 69. Actor Keith David is 65. Blues singer-musician Tinsley Ellis is 64. Actor Eddie Velez is 63. Singer-musician El DeBarge is 60. Actor Julie White is 60. Actor Lindsay Frost is 59. Actor Sean Pertwee is 57. Former tennis player Andrea Jaeger is 56. Opera singer Cecilia Bartoli is 55. R&B singer Al B. Sure! is 53. Actor Scott Wolf is 53. Actor-comedian Rob Huebel is 52. Comedian Horatio Sanz is 52. Actor James Callis is 50. Actor Noah Wyle is 50. Rock musician Stefan Lessard (The Dave Matthews Band) is 47.