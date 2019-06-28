Today’s Birthday (06/28/19). Raise your physical performance this year. Strategize and coordinate with a powerful partner and coach.
Utilize a surge in productivity and confidence this summer, before overcoming a romantic or family challenge. By next winter, partnership flowers anew, leading to a personal shift. Walk outside together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Persistent action can get profitable. Discipline and experience contribute toward realizing a financial goal. Make an important connection. Track expenses and income carefully.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re a powerful force. A personal dream is within reach, with the revelation of an unexpected opportunity. Your past work speaks well for you.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Backstage is where the action is. Organize plans in detail. Follow rules closely. Create a mission statement and vision for the results you want.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Stick to your budget. A new locale inspires you. You figure out a way. Romance may be involved. You can see farther now. Mull over a risky proposition.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Provide leadership at work. Focused, persistent efforts pay off. Someone important is paying attention. Gain support for your project. Share inspiration and motivation.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Self-discipline and a good plan can get solid results. A dream trip or exploration can be realized with careful advance coordination. Do the homework.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Review financial plans. Handle duties and obligations. Sign contracts and agreements. Clarify questionable budget items. Together, contribute to realize a shared dream.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Provide a stabilizing influence for your partner. Another could use a shoulder to lean on. Listen for what’s wanted and needed. Lend your strength.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Maintain your fitness and health routines faithfully. You’re building energy, strength and stamina. Consider new treatments or therapies. Grow your performance and skill levels.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — A romantic dream can come true with a collaborative effort. Share a vision, and contribute your talents and creativity. Passion grows once kindled.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Handle chores and repairs at home. Domestic duties provide satisfying results. Clean, organize and beautify your space. Treat your family with something delicious.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — It’s easy to get help building a dream. Express the possibility that you envision. Share, and invite others to participate. Get the word out.
