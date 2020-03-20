Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, March 20

Today’s Birthday (03/20/20). Your career takes off this year. With a powerful team, you can move mountains. Professional breakthroughs lead to domestic changes. Summer reveals an enticing exploration before your home and garden flowers. Winter changes in the news motivate a beneficial long-distance connection. Your work is gaining attention.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Rise in your community to break free of the status quo. Saturn enters Aquarius for a long phase of deep-seated change and innovation. Generate bold social ideas together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Innovation sparks, with Saturn entering Aquarius for several years. Invent and discover new professional ideas. Reorder structures and institutions. Expect industrial change and technological breakthroughs.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Travel and learn. Expand your territory, with Saturn in Aquarius. Take your intellectual exploration to new heights. Embrace nonconformity, investigation and idealistic possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Align a financial collaboration to an inspiring vision or mission to advance, with Saturn in Aquarius. Your team can move mountains when motivated.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discover and invent new ways to collaborate, with Saturn in Aquarius. New communications technology facilitates your connection. Work together for shared goals and ideals.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Things could seem intense over the next long phase, with Saturn in Aquarius. Practice steady routines to nurture your health as you adapt to changes.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your passion for truth, justice and freedom inspires you to act over the next several years, with Saturn in Aquarius. Protect what you love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Home nurtures and recharges you. Reinforce or rebuild domestic structures and support systems, with Saturn in Aquarius until 2023. Relocate or renovate. Make big household changes.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Share your discoveries. You can more clearly grasp and express abstract intellectual and scientific ideas, with Saturn in Aquarius. Expect communication breakthroughs over several years.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Discipline pays in silver. Discover new income sources, with Saturn entering Aquarius for several years. Adapt to new technologies and paradigm shifts. Find opportunity in change.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — What do you really want? Justice, freedom and integrity inspire, with Saturn in Aquarius for several years. Hold yourself to your highest personal ideals to thrive.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Learn from the past to create a better future, with Saturn entering Aquarius for a long reflective phase. Envision the world you want. Make bold plans.
Thought for Today: “Common sense is genius dressed in its working clothes.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson, American writer and poet (1803-1882).
Notable birthdays: Singer Dame Vera Lynn is 103. Producer-director-comedian Carl Reiner is 98. Actor Hal Linden is 89. Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is 81. Country singer Don Edwards is 81. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Pat Riley is 75. Country singer-musician Ranger Doug (Riders in the Sky) is 74. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr is 72. Blues singer-musician Marcia Ball is 71. Actor William Hurt is 70. Rock musician Carl Palmer (Emerson, Lake and Palmer) is 70. Rock musician Jimmie Vaughan is 69. Country musician Jim Seales (formerly w/Shenandoah) is 66. Actress Amy Aquino is 63. Movie director Spike Lee is 63. Actress Theresa Russell is 63. Actress Vanessa Bell Calloway is 63. Actress Holly Hunter is 62. Rock musician Slim Jim Phantom (The Stray Cats) is 59. Actress-model-designer Kathy Ireland is 57. Actor David Thewlis is 57. Rock musician Adrian Oxaal (James) is 55. Actress Jessica Lundy is 54. Actress Liza Snyder is 52. Actor Michael Rapaport is 50. Actor Alexander Chaplin is 49. Actor Cedric Yarbrough is 47. Actress Paula Garces is 46. Actor Michael Genadry is 42. Actress Bianca Lawson is 41. Comedian-actor Mikey Day is 40. Actor Nick Blood (TV: “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 38. Rock musician Nick Wheeler (The All-American Rejects) is 38. Actor Michael Cassidy is 37. Actress-singer Christy Carlson Romano is 36. Actress Ruby Rose is 34. Actress Barrett Doss is 31.