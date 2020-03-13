Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, March 13

Today’s Birthday (03/13/20). Get social to grow this year. Practice and coordinate together for incredible results. Glory delights your team before a new romantic path appears. A professional redirection next summer reveals a new love. Navigate home challenges next winter before a professional flowering. Share and collaborate.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate for shared profits. Take advantage of favorable conditions. Previously closed doors open with ease. Make powerful connections. Follow through.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with a partner on a deeper level. Build a dream together. Put your action where your heart is. Take advantage of a lucky opportunity.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A long-lasting health benefit comes your way. Improve the level of your physical performance with consistent practice. Contribution is good for your heart.