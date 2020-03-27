Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, March 27

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Forge ahead with a professional project. Dreamy results are possible. A prize long envisioned is within sight. Coordinated teamwork and disciplined efforts pay off.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get out and explore. You can adapt to changing conditions on the fly. An investigation calls to you. Study your subject in advance.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate on shared financial decisions and obligations. Communication is essential. Determine your part and then play it. Pull together and amazing results are possible.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Talk about dreams with someone you love. Learn something new about each other. Find a vision that sings to you both; pursue that together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Love energizes you and lights you up. Instill that juice into your work. Build strength and endurance with physical exercise. Nature and sunlight feed your spirit.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Follow your heart where it leads. Have fun with special people. Romantic dreams can absolutely come true. Talk about what you would love.