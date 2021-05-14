Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, May 14

Today’s Birthday (05/14/21). Launch your career to the stratosphere this year. Disciplined routines grow capacities for professional flight. Resolving springtime shared financial challenges this spring leads to a personal income boom this summer. Winter introspection and metamorphosis energizes your collaboration to new profits. Enjoy victories and rising influence.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Home matters require attention. Domestic improvements produce satisfying results. You can get farther than expected. Cook up something especially delicious. Share treats with family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Expand the scope of your research. You’re learning voraciously. Write, record and publish. You can get what you need. Relax and enjoy a creative surge.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Conditions favor positive cash flow. Spending could also rise. Keep it balanced for growth. Use money to make money.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Use your power and confidence for good. Fortune lights your path. Let your natural leadership shine. How great are you willing to have it?