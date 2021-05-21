Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, May 21

Today’s Birthday (05/21/21). Take your education to new heights this year. Do the homework for excellent grades. Make a shift with your partner this spring, before a personal epiphany illuminates the summer. Rest, recharge and review next winter, before partnership flowers anew. Discover an excellent adventure.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Slow for tricky passages. Stay forgiving with misunderstandings or delays. Roll around obstacles. Ignore rumors or gossip. Choose stability over illusion. Practice makes perfect.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — You’d like something fun. Words could get twisted or awkward. Don’t try to force things. Clarify miscommunications patiently. Love is the bottom line.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Home comforts can soothe frazzled nerves. Savor a bubble bath. Avoid controversy. Put the oxygen mask on yourself to help others. Nurture yourself to grow.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Others may demand quick action. It’s not always possible. Share the bigger picture. Avoid risk, expense or hassle. Privacy supports your words to come together.