Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, May 28

Today’s Birthday (05/28/21). Studies open new worlds this year. Organize regular disciplined routines to strengthen foundations for excellence. Resolve springtime challenges with your partner before surging power and confidence inspires your summer. Process winter transitions before passionate collaboration sparks anew. Explore, investigate and learn to grow.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You can pass a professional test or challenge. Prepare and launch your pitch. You’re especially persuasive and charming. Listen to intuition. Speak from the heart.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Widen the scope of your exploration. Adapt with surprises or complications. You’re following a fascinating thread and valuable tricks. Make an exciting long-distance connection.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss future plans and align on basics. Budget for shared commitments and coordinate around unexpected expenses. Grow your family nest egg with love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your partner over shared interests. Everything seems possible. Brainstorm to determine the best course to advance. Creative collaboration yields satisfying results.