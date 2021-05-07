Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, May 7

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Contribute and grow a joint endeavor. Look before leaping, especially with shared money. Minimize financial risk. Arguments could spark. Stick to practical priorities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Extra patience with your partner pays off today. Tempers could be short, temporarily. Avoid provoking an upset. Release resentments. Listen more than speaking.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Physical efforts could seem limited. Don’t push into a brick wall. Wait for better conditions. Prioritize health. Sometimes the best action is inaction.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work could interfere with fun or romance. Stay in communication and stay flexible. Don’t get pushy or impatient. Your positive attitude is contagious.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first. Make domestic repairs and upgrades. Keep your cool, especially when others don’t. Provide comfort and support. Share simple pleasures like laughter.