Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, May 8

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Soak up wisdom from a loved one. Do what you can to help others stay relaxed and calm. Enjoy creative arts and games.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Find creative ways to improve your home. Clean the garage or attic. Make careful plans and research for best value before spending. Get inventive.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Edit and cut. Sort out a mess. Reality and fantasy collide. Dreams reveal hidden possibilities. Consider bold new ideas. Pivot energies toward connection and communication.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on generating positive cash flow. Have faith in your own creativity. Take initiative. Extra effort earns a bonus. Ask for more and get it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially strong and creative. Someone’s saying nice things about you. Make a personal upgrade. Give away what’s no longer needed. Keep what you love.