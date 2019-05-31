Today’s Birthday (05/31/19). You and your partner grow stronger together this year. Carefully nurture shared investments. Extra summer moolah leads to a kink in your shared cash flow. By next summer, collaborative finances gush before an income plot twist. Solutions arise in conversation.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Provide excellence. Hold yourself to high standards. Put love into your work, and demand for it grows.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Dress for success. You’re making a good impression. Invite others to participate with a personal passion. Learn from another’s mistake. Friends share opportunities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Finish up old business before starting a new project. Indulge retrospection and nostalgic reflection. Muse over old photos as you archive and file.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Not everybody agrees. Stay out of someone else’s argument. Ignore detractors. Engage in positive discussions for practical solutions. Go for distance, not speed.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider professional ethics. It’s possible to do well and benefit the world too. Advance your career in a sustainable direction. Pursue satisfying work opportunities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Plan your adventures, and leave time for spontaneous fun. Conferences, seminars and classes provide valuable information and good connections. Study your best route.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Don’t worry about money, but don’t spend a lot either. Review budgets to monitor expenses. Make payments, and send invoices. Your partner is impressed.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take your partnership to another level. Express your appreciation and admiration. Take advantage of a lucky break. Circumstances dictate actions. Share the love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Practice for a physical challenge. Take your training to new heights. You’re developing stamina and strength. Slow and steady wins the race.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy delicious conversation and curiosity with someone attractive. Cook up something interesting. Raise the level of a flirtation. Love is in the air.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Sink into a practical domestic phase. Conserve resources, and cook simple fare. Do laundry, and clean closets and drawers. Tend your garden with love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Consider the situation from all sides. Prepare to make your case. Creative efforts bear fruit. Polish your presentation before sharing. Make key connections.
Thought for Today: “They that approve a private opinion, call it opinion; but they that dislike it, heresy; and yet heresy signifies no more than private opinion.” — Thomas Hobbes, English political philosopher (1588-1679)
Notable birthdays: Actor-director Clint Eastwood is 89. Singer Peter Yarrow is 81. Humanitarian Terry Waite is 80. Singer-musician Augie Meyers is 79. Actress Sharon Gless is 76. Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath is 76. Broadcast journalist/commentator Bernard Goldberg is 74. Actor Tom Berenger is 69. Actor Gregory Harrison is 69. Actor Kyle Secor is 62. Actress Roma Maffia is 61. Comedian Chris Elliott is 59. Actress Lea Thompson is 58. Singer Corey Hart is 57. Actor Hugh Dillon is 56. Rapper DMC is 55. Actress Brooke Shields is 54. Country musician Ed Adkins is 52. TV host Phil Keoghan is 52. Jazz musician Christian McBride is 47. Actress Archie Panjabi is 47. Actress Merle Dandridge is 44. Actor Colin Farrell is 43. Rock musician Scott Klopfenstein is 42. Actor Eric Christian Olsen is 42. Rock musician Andy Hurley is 39. Country singer Casey James is 37. Actor Jonathan Tucker is 37. Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is 33. Actor Curtis Williams Jr. is 32. Pop singer Normani Hamilton is 23.
