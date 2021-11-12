Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Nov. 12

Today’s Birthday (11/12/21). Domestic joys delight this year. Improve living spaces with dedication and care. Weather autumn changes with your partner, before discovering a lucrative winter windfall. Love and inspiration fill your heart next spring, motivating personal breakthroughs next summer. Surround your family with love.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Envision and imagine possibilities. Keep a low profile while inventing your next direction. Review priorities. Keep existing commitments. Education turns fantasy into reality.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Find a great opportunity through friends and your community. Take advantage of a lucky break. You’re making a good impression. Discuss the potential.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. Energize a powerful response for profitable gain. Manage details. Catch some luck. Provide excellence. A dreamy opportunity is worth pursuing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Revisit an old fantasy. Reaffirm educational or travel objectives. Adjust for changes. Investigate potential avenues. Learn through the words and experience of another. Explore options.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Financial matters take precedence. Your partner appreciates clarity. Discuss possibilities and potential. Create a vision and make plans together. Contribute for shared gain.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consult a good strategist. Collaborate and share the load. Imagine success and take the basic steps to advance. Encourage each other. Share inspiration.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Movement builds energy and momentum. Get into action. Practice and put your heart into your work. Dreams seem within reach. Focus for a prize.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy the company of beloved people. Sharpen your game by playing. Physical magnetism is part of the fun. Charm and be charmed.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Green means go with domestic projects. Try a new twist on an old idea. Make an improvement you’ve been wanting. Make repairs and upgrades.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re making valuable connections. Build your case and presentation. Edit the text for brevity, clarity and wit. Refine images. Polish and share far and wide.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — There’s money to be made. Power on to keep things in motion. Deliver quality results and reap abundant benefits. Sign on the dotted line.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Go for a personal dream. Envision a juicy possibility and find the perfect opportunity. Follow a hunch. Friends are happy to help. Invest in yourself.

Notable birthdays: Singer Brian Hyland is 78. Actor-playwright Wallace Shawn is 78. Rock musician Booker T. Jones (Booker T. & the MGs) is 77. Sportscaster Al Michaels is 77. Singer-songwriter Neil Young is 76. Rock musician Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser (Blue Oyster Cult) is 74. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., is 72. Country/gospel singer Barbara Fairchild is 71. Actor Megan Mullally is 63. Actor Vincent Irizarry is 62. Olympic gold medal gymnast Nadia Comaneci is 60. Rock musician David Ellefson is 57. Retired MLB All-Star Sammy Sosa is 53. Figure skater Tonya Harding is 51. Actor Rebecca Wisocky is 50. Actor Radha Mitchell is 48. Actor Lourdes Benedicto is 47. Actor Tamala Jones is 47. Actor Angela Watson is 47. Singer Tevin Campbell is 45. Actor Ashley Williams is 43. Actor Cote de Pablo is 42. Actor Ryan Gosling is 41. Actor Anne Hathaway is 39.

