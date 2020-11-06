Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Nov. 6

Notable birthdays: Actor June Squibb is 91. Singer P.J. Proby is 82. Actor Sally Field is 74. Singer Rory Block is 71. Jazz musician Arturo Sandoval is 71. TV host Catherine Crier is 66. News correspondent and former California first lady Maria Shriver is 65. Actor Lori Singer is 63. Actor Lance Kerwin is 60. Rock musician Paul Brindley (The Sundays) is 57. Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan is 56. Rock singer Corey Glover is 56. Actor Brad Grunberg is 56. Actor Peter DeLuise is 54. Actor Kelly Rutherford is 52. Actor Ethan Hawke is 50. Chef/TV judge Marcus Samuelsson is 50. Actor Thandie Newton is 48. Model-actor Rebecca Romijn is 48. Actor Zoe McLellan is 46. Actor Nicole Dubuc is 42. Actor Taryn Manning is 42. Retired NBA star Lamar Odom is 41. Actor Patina Miller is 36. Actor Katie Leclerc is 34. Singer-songwriter Ben Rector is 34. Singer-songwriter Robert Ellis is 32. Actor Emma Stone is 32. Actor Mercedes Kastner is 31.