Today’s Birthday (11/22/19). This is your year. Financial discipline pays fine dividends. Hit a winter jackpot before a shift in family finances. Make a personal change next summer, leading to a golden phase with shared accounts. Discover satisfying new layers of a personal passion.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — For the next month with the Sun in Sagittarius, it’s easier to explore new terrain. Shift your attention toward educational advancement. Expand your sphere of influence.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Manage resources. This month benefits your shared investments, business and endeavors under the Sagittarius Sun. Work and contribute for the future you’re building together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance flowers naturally. Begin a month-long partnership phase with the Sun in Sagittarius. Creative collaborations produce satisfying results. Share and connect with someone you admire.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize physical health, fitness and performance for the next four weeks. Your workload could get intense under the Sagittarius Sun. Make satisfying progress on your goals.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Romance, fun and games are favored this month. With the Sun in Sagittarius, you’re especially lucky in love. Enjoy gatherings with family and friends.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Fix up your place. Household renovations and repairs produce satisfying results this month. Domestic arts, crafts and pleasures are favored with the Sagittarius Sun.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re gaining strength with practice. Writing and communications projects flower this month with the Sun in Sagittarius. Follow your curiosity. Share fascinating stories.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Consider and plan. It’s easier to make money with the Sagittarius Sun this month. Take advantage of your golden touch to save for the future.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork wins the game. You have a personal advantage this month with the Sun in your sign. Use confidence and power to propel a bigger possibility.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Begin a four-week contemplative phase. The month under Sagittarius Sun favors completing old projects and preparing for what’s next. Align your heart, mind and spirit.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Travel, network and connect. Power your team to victory this month. With the Sagittarius Sun, you’re especially popular and effective with groups. Social activity pays.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Manage budgets and numbers. Professional opportunities offer rising influence and status this month. Focus on your career with the Sun in Sagittarius. Smile for the camera.
Thought for Today: “A man does what he must — in spite of personal consequences, in spite of obstacles and dangers and pressures — and that is the basis of all human morality.” — President John F. Kennedy (1917-1963).
Notable birthdays: Actor Michael Callan is 84. Actor Allen Garfield is 80. Animator and movie director Terry Gilliam is 79. Actor Tom Conti is 78. Singer Jesse Colin Young is 78. Astronaut Guion Bluford is 77. International Tennis Hall of Famer Billie Jean King is 76. Rock musician-actor Steve Van Zandt (a.k.a. Little Steven) is 69. Rock musician Tina Weymouth (The Heads; Talking Heads; The Tom Tom Club) is 69. Retired MLB All-Star Greg Luzinski is 69. Actress Lin Tucci is 68. Rock musician Lawrence Gowan is 63. Actor Richard Kind is 63. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is 61. Alt-country singer Jason Ringenberg (Jason & the Scorchers) is 61. Actress Mariel Hemingway is 58. Actor Winsor Harmon is 56. Actor-turned-producer Brian Robbins is 56. Actor Stephen Geoffreys is 55. Rock musician Charlie Colin is 53. Actor Nicholas Rowe is 53. Actor Michael Kenneth Williams is 53. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 52. International Tennis Hall of Famer Boris Becker is 52. Actress Sidse Babett Knudsen is 51. Country musician Chris Fryar (Zac Brown Band) is 49. Actor Josh Cooke is 40. Actor-singer Tyler Hilton is 36. Actress Scarlett Johansson is 35. Actor Jamie Campbell Bower is 31. Singer Candice Glover (TV: “American Idol”) is 30. Actor Alden Ehrenreich is 30. Actor Dacre Montgomery is 25. Actress Mackenzie Lintz is 23.
