Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Oct. 15

Today’s Birthday (10/15/21). Grow what you love this year. Dedication and focus animate romantic objectives. Shifting course with changing financial tides this autumn leads to good news this winter. Collaborative efforts pay off this spring, before summer silver flows your way. Raise the level of your game.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork gets positive results. Follow rules carefully and you can really advance the game. Reorient positions after a change. Experience pays. Keep practicing.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Discover professional opportunities hiding under recent changes. Heed the voice of experience. Follow rules closely for greatest expansion. Develop a creative project to new heights.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Investigate and explore. Do the homework to prepare. Include backup plans in case of deviation. Discover hidden truths and write what you’re learning. Expand territory.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate for lucrative gain. Discuss the possibilities. Work out what’s needed and who does what. Share your different talents. Luck and discipline feed each other.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration and creativity flow with ease and grace. Share ideas, visions and curiosities. Advance common goals. Express love and appreciation. Have fun together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Profit from meticulous attention to detail. Your work is in demand. Strengthen your heart with regular practice. Nurture yourself with good food and rest.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy time with people you love. Celebrate victories. Relax and savor your favorite flavors, sports and games. Play by the rules. Create romance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make domestic upgrades. Talk with your household about what’s wanted and needed. Research options and choose. Clean, cook and fill your place with love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Harness creative inspiration and run with it. Discover clever solutions to a puzzle. Craft your message. Get the word out. Communication channels are wide open.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Grab a lucrative opportunity and run with it. Wheel and deal. You’re especially persuasive. Fortune follows dedicated words and actions. Maintain positive cash flow.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Pamper yourself with your favorite rituals. Try a new look. Dress for success. Align words and actions for a personal dream. The sky’s the limit.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your heart. Peaceful privacy soothes your spirit. Meditate on a dream or goal you’d like to realize. Refine plans for new possibilities.

Notable birthdays: Singer Barry McGuire is 86. Actor Linda Lavin is 84. Rock musician Don Stevenson (Moby Grape) is 79. Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Palmer is 76. Singer-musician Richard Carpenter is 75. Actor Victor Banerjee is 75. Former tennis player Roscoe Tanner is 70. Singer Tito Jackson is 68. Actor-comedian Larry Miller is 68. Actor Jere Burns is 67. Movie director Mira Nair is 64. Britain’s Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, is 62. Chef Emeril Lagasse is 62. Rock musician Mark Reznicek is 59. Singer Eric Benet is 55. Actor Vanessa Marcil is 53. Singer-actor-TV host Paige Davis is 52. Country singer Kimberly Schlapman (Little Big Town) is 52. Actor Dominic West is 52. R&B singer Ginuwine is 51. Actor Devon Gummersall is 43. Actor Chris Olivero is 42. Christian singer-actor Jaci Velasquez is 42. Actor Brandon Jay McLaren is 41.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0