Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Oct. 2

Notable birthdays: Retired MLB All-Star Maury Wills is 88. Movie critic Rex Reed is 82. Singer-songwriter Don McLean is 75. Cajun/country singer Jo-el Sonnier is 74. Actor Avery Brooks is 72. Fashion designer Donna Karan is 72. Photographer Annie Leibovitz is 71. Rock musician Mike Rutherford (Genesis, Mike & the Mechanics) is 70. Singer-actor Sting is 69. Actor Robin Riker is 68. Actor Lorraine Bracco is 66. Country musician Greg Jennings (Restless Heart) is 66. Rock singer Phil Oakey (The Human League) is 65. Rhythm-and-blues singer Freddie Jackson is 64. Singer-producer Robbie Nevil is 62. Retro-soul singer James Hunter is 58. Former NFL quarterback Mark Rypien is 58. Rock musician Bud Gaugh (Sublime, Eyes Adrift) is 53. Folk-country singer Gillian Welch is 53. Country singer Kelly Willis is 52. Actor Joey Slotnick is 52. Rhythm-and-blues singer Dion Allen (Az Yet) is 50. Actor-talk show host Kelly Ripa (TV: “Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 50. Rock musician Jim Root (AKA #4 Slipknot) is 49. Singer Tiffany is 49. Rock singer Lene Nystrom is 47. Actor Efren Ramirez is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer LaTocha Scott (Xscape) is 47. Gospel singer Mandisa (TV: “American Idol”) is 44. Actor Brianna Brown is 41. Rock musician Mike Rodden (Hinder) is 38. Former tennis player Marion Bartoli is 36. Actor Christopher Larkin is 33. Rock singer Brittany Howard (Alabama Shakes) is 32. Actor Samantha Barks is 30. Actor Elizabeth McLaughlin is 27.