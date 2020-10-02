Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Oct. 2

Today’s Birthday (10/02/20). Thrive at home this year. Persistent actions earn domestic rewards. Make long-term improvements. Winter changes impact your educational plans, before a phase of creative blossoming. Rewrite and edit story changes next summer, before an exploration reveals new frontiers. Share your heart with your inner circle.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy creative work and physical activities, with Venus entering Virgo for a month. Aim for mastery and artistry. Nurture your own health and wellness.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — You’re even luckier in love, with Venus in Virgo for the next month. Artistic efforts work in your favor. Create! Share the beauty you see.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Home is your love nest. With Venus in Virgo, domestic comforts especially soothe. Focus on household beautification and improvement projects. Share your heart with family.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Trust your heart to lead you, with Venus in Virgo. Study subjects of personal passion. Writing, recording and publishing projects come together naturally.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Gather new income, with lucrative Venus in Virgo. The next month can get profitable. Shake your moneymaker. Find a niche market and fill it.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Try a new style or look. For a month, with Venus in your sign, you’re irresistible. Take advantage and ask for what you want.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Sort, file and organize, with Venus in Virgo. Get lost in inquiries, dreams and fantasies. Keep wonderful secrets. Savor delicious rituals, alone or with special company.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Strengthen community bonds, with Venus in Virgo. Collaborate with teams and natural allies who share your passion. Grow through social connection. Extend an open hand.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Follow your heart. Find ways to de-stress and have fun. Your career advances naturally, with Venus in Virgo. Your influence is on the rise.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — It’s easier to venture forth, with Venus in Virgo for a month. Chart your itinerary. Travel, studies, research and exploration offer abundant reward.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Write, research and communicate. Monitor budgets, with Venus in Virgo. Find ways to maintain positive cash flow and support family. Exchange and barter. Collaborate.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Make a lucrative connection. Partnerships and collaborative efforts flower, with Venus in Virgo. Compromise, share the load and support each other. Romance ignites.
Notable birthdays: Retired MLB All-Star Maury Wills is 88. Movie critic Rex Reed is 82. Singer-songwriter Don McLean is 75. Cajun/country singer Jo-el Sonnier is 74. Actor Avery Brooks is 72. Fashion designer Donna Karan is 72. Photographer Annie Leibovitz is 71. Rock musician Mike Rutherford (Genesis, Mike & the Mechanics) is 70. Singer-actor Sting is 69. Actor Robin Riker is 68. Actor Lorraine Bracco is 66. Country musician Greg Jennings (Restless Heart) is 66. Rock singer Phil Oakey (The Human League) is 65. Rhythm-and-blues singer Freddie Jackson is 64. Singer-producer Robbie Nevil is 62. Retro-soul singer James Hunter is 58. Former NFL quarterback Mark Rypien is 58. Rock musician Bud Gaugh (Sublime, Eyes Adrift) is 53.
Folk-country singer Gillian Welch is 53. Country singer Kelly Willis is 52. Actor Joey Slotnick is 52. Rhythm-and-blues singer Dion Allen (Az Yet) is 50. Actor-talk show host Kelly Ripa (TV: “Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 50. Rock musician Jim Root (AKA #4 Slipknot) is 49. Singer Tiffany is 49. Rock singer Lene Nystrom is 47. Actor Efren Ramirez is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer LaTocha Scott (Xscape) is 47. Gospel singer Mandisa (TV: “American Idol”) is 44. Actor Brianna Brown is 41. Rock musician Mike Rodden (Hinder) is 38. Former tennis player Marion Bartoli is 36. Actor Christopher Larkin is 33. Rock singer Brittany Howard (Alabama Shakes) is 32. Actor Samantha Barks is 30. Actor Elizabeth McLaughlin is 27.
