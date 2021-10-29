Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Oct. 29

Today’s Birthday (10/29/21). Expand home-based operations this year. Consistent efforts renovate domestic support structures. Share support with your partner around autumn obstacles, before winter silver refills coffers. Creativity, romance and deeper connection strengthens partnership next spring, inspiring personal blossoming next summer. Nurture family, pets, home and garden.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — An intensely creative moment flowers naturally. Romance blossoms in conversation. Things may not go as expected. Keep your bargains and an open mind.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Learn by doing. Come up with an inventive way to give new purpose to something old and unused. Stick to practical family plans.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Don’t react without thinking. Adapt messaging around an unexpected change. Reinforce the basics. A breakdown could become an opportunity. Monitor the news.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Make sure the numbers add up before committing to an expensive purchase. Get the bills paid first. Disciplined actions get results. Maintain positive cash flow.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Align words and actions to realize your personal objectives. Reinforce basic structures before relying on them. Someone is saying nice things about you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Plan your moves carefully. Adapt to changes at the top. Maintain objectivity. Keep or change your word. Conserve resources, time and energy. Rest and recharge.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Friends help support you around recent changes. Strategize and collaborate. You can see what wasn’t working. Find creative solutions in conversation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Anticipate a professional challenge. Adapt to temporary chaos. Listen to all considerations. Resolve details. Choose privacy over publicity. Discuss possibilities and make preparations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Research options before advancing your adventure. Something you thought would work won’t. Reinforce basic elements. Avoid risk or expense. Follow rules carefully. Investigate solutions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate for shared gain. Avoid risky business. Don’t gamble with the rent. Stick to reliable options. Generate stability. Support shared financial ventures with dedication.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Work with your partner to navigate a tricky situation. Avoid risk or upset. Patiently review a puzzle for solutions. Communicate and collaborate to win.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Watch for physical obstacles. Slow to avoid accidents or injury. Prioritize health and vitality. Maintain fitness routines. Eat well and rest deeply.

Notable birthdays: Bluegrass singer-musician Sonny Osborne (The Osborne Brothers) is 84. Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is 83. Country singer Lee Clayton is 79. Rock musician Denny Laine is 77. Singer Melba Moore is 76. Actor Richard Dreyfuss is 74. Actor Kate Jackson is 73. Country musician Steve Kellough (Wild Horses) is 65. Actor Dan Castellaneta (TV: “The Simpsons”) is 64. Comic strip artist Tom Wilson (“Ziggy”) is 64. Actor Finola Hughes is 62. Singer Randy Jackson is 60. Rock musician Peter Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 56. Actor Joely Fisher is 54. Rapper Paris is 54. Actor Rufus Sewell is 54. Actor Grayson McCouch is 53. Rock singer SA Martinez (311) is 52. Actor Winona Ryder is 50. Actor Tracee Ellis Ross is 49. Actor Gabrielle Union is 49. Actor Trevor Lissauer is 48.

