Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Oct. 9

Notable birthdays: Retired MLB All-Star Joe Pepitone is 80. Former Sen. Trent Lott, R-Miss., is 79. C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb is 79. Rhythm-and-blues singer Nona Hendryx is 76. Singer Jackson Browne is 72. Nobel Peace laureate Jody Williams is 70. Actor Gary Frank is 70. Actor Richard Chaves is 69. Actor Robert Wuhl is 69. Actor-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 68. Actor Tony Shalhoub is 67. Actor Scott Bakula is 66. Musician James Fearnley (The Pogues) is 66. Actor John O’Hurley is 66. Writer-producer-director-actor Linwood Boomer is 65. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Mike Singletary is 62. Actor Michael Paré is 62. Jazz musician Kenny Garrett is 60. Rock singer-musician Kurt Neumann (The BoDeans) is 59. Country singer Gary Bennett is 56. Movie director Guillermo del Toro is 56. Former British Prime Minister David Cameron is 54. Singer P.J. Harvey is 51. Movie director Steve McQueen (Film: “12 Years a Slave”) is 51. World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam is 50. Actor Cocoa Brown is 48. Country singer Tommy Shane Steiner is 47. Actor Steve Burns is 47. Rock singer Sean Lennon is 45. Actor Randy Spelling is 42. Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae is 41. Actor Brandon Routh is 41. Actor Zachery Ty Bryan is 39. Actor Spencer Grammer is 37. Comedian Melissa Villasenor (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 33. Actor Tyler James Williams is 28. Country singer Scotty McCreery (TV: “American Idol”) is 27. Actor Jharrel Jerome is 23.