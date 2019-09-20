Today’s Birthday (09/20/19). Domestic blessings grow this year. Keep your word and do what you say, especially with the ones you love. Family, fun and romance highlight your winter, before adjustments affect team players. Fix up your home next summer, and invite friends over. Celebrate the ones you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Use your talents and charms. Start with what you have. Ask for what’s needed. Raise efficiency to save time and money. Imagine your vision realized.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on short-term financial objectives. Make payments, and arrange terms. Send invoices, and review accounts. Draw upon hidden resources. Make profitable connections.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep your own score. Would you contribute something anonymously? How important is recognition? Sometimes you get better results quietly. Fantasies dissipate. Teach as you learn.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow to review options and consider potential strategies. Study a secret system. What you need is nearby, although maybe hidden. Small changes reap big rewards.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Team discussions illuminate the situation. Align on strategies, and play your part. Get support from a coach or mentor who can see your collective limitations.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider professional opportunities. Imagine the potential. Consider what it would take. Rely on trusted allies and supports. Maintain objectivity, and measure predictable results.
You have free articles remaining.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — The news could affect your route. Watch the road ahead, and adjust for deviations. Travel light. Avoid buying stuff you don’t need. Discover hidden beauty.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to grow shared accounts. Determine cooperative roles and responsibilities. Don’t lose what you’ve got to get more. Steadily build your enterprise together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Navigate surprises with your partner. Provide support, and ask for it when needed. Make changes as necessary. Share possibilities and passions. Keep showing up.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Put your ideas into action. Ready, set, go! Practice to build endurance. Strategize for distance rather than speed. Keep equipment repaired and tuned.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Things may not look like your fantasies. Find hidden beauty. Competition or romance? Love or games? Enjoy people and activities that touch your heart.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Beautify an aspect of your home. Clean, repair and renovate your surroundings. It’s amazing what a coat of paint can do. Find affordable solutions.
Thought for Today: “A faith is a necessity to a man. Woe to him who believes in nothing.” — Victor Hugo, French author (1802-1885).
Notable birthdays: Actress Sophia Loren is 85. Rock musician Chuck Panozzo is 71. Actor Tony Denison is 70. Hockey Hall of Famer Guy LaFleur is 68. Actress Debbi Morgan is 68. Jazz musician Peter White is 65. Actress Betsy Brantley is 64. Actor Gary Cole is 63. TV news correspondent Deborah Roberts is 59. Country-rock musician Joseph Shreve (Flynnville Train) is 58. Rock musician Randy Bradbury (Pennywise) is 55. Actress Kristen Johnston is 52. Rock singers Gunnar and Matthew Nelson are 52. Rock musician Ben Shepherd is 51. Actress Enuka Okuma is 47. Actress-model Moon Bloodgood is 44. Actor Jon Bernthal is 43. Singer The Dream is 42. Actor Charlie Weber is 41. Rock musician Rick Woolstenhulme (Lifehouse) is 40. Rapper Yung Joc is 39. Actress Crystle Stewart is 38. Actor Aldis Hodge is 33. Rock drummer Jack Lawless is 32. Actor Malachi Kirby is 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.