Today’s Birthday (09/27/19). Articulate dreams into reality this year. Carefully and consistently feather your nest. Generate a satisfying home improvement this winter, before your work takes a turn. Changes in the news require attention next summer, before your career flowers. Ask for what you want and get it.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Choose stability over illusion. Travel interferes with your routines and practices. Slow down for tricky terrain. Imagine a goal completed. Disciplined efforts pay off.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Don’t give up on a romantic dream. Stay in action. Keep showing up. Practice for greater strength and endurance. More importantly, have fun.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first. Support someone you love. All ends well. Imagine a brighter future. A promising opportunity is worth grabbing. Pool your resources.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Avoid distractions to complete a writing project. Make a persuasive case. Edit carefully for best results. Research options and costs. Express a compelling request.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Study options before committing. Don’t fund a fantasy. Do what it takes to meet a challenge. Disciplined efforts get results. Follow a lucrative opportunity.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Minimize risky business. Avoid distractions or silly arguments. Carve time for yourself. A lucky break is available. Adapt your personal plan to changing circumstances.
You have free articles remaining.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Get drawn into an imaginative world. Notice the emotional undercurrent. Postpone public tasks for private productivity. Find a way around a hidden obstacle.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A team effort reaches a challenging barrier. Resist impulsive moves. Notice details, facts and potential. Work out logistics. Coordinate actions, and pull together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Discuss work privately. Keep details confidential until your presentation is ready to launch. The competition is fierce. It may take extra effort. You’ve got this.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Discover an unexpected reaction or disruption along the trail. Optimism rules. Don’t divulge a secret. Avoid stepping on anyone else. Limber moves gain respect.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Don’t let financial constraints stop you. What’s your vision? Work together to revise your mission statement. Figure out priorities and practices for fulfillment. Invite contribution.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Support your partner, and be supported in time of need. Listen generously. Practice compassion. Expectations fall flat. Release illusions to discover hidden beauty.
Thought for Today: “I have lived in this world just long enough to look carefully the second time into things that I am most certain of the first time.” — “Josh Billings” (Henry Wheeler Shaw), American humorist (1818-1885).
Notable birthdays: Actress Kathleen Nolan is 86. Actor Wilford Brimley is 85. Actor Claude Jarman Jr. is 85. Author Barbara Howar is 85. World Golf Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth is 80. Singer-musician Randy Bachman (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 76. Rock singer Meat Loaf is 72. Actress Liz Torres is 72. Actor A Martinez is 71. Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt is 70. Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa is 69. Actor/opera singer Anthony Laciura is 68. Singer Shaun Cassidy is 61. Comedian Marc Maron is 56. Rock singer Stephan Jenkins (Third Eye Blind) is 55. Former Democratic National Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz is 53. Actor Patrick Muldoon is 51. Singer Mark Calderon is 49. Actress Amanda Detmer is 48. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is 47. Rock singer Brad Arnold (3 Doors Down) is 41. Christian rock musician Grant Brandell (Underoath) is 38. Actress Anna Camp is 37. Rapper Lil’ Wayne is 37. Singer Avril Lavigne is 35. Bluegrass singer/musician Sierra Hull is 28. Actor Sam Lerner is 27. Actor Ames McNamara is 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.