Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Sept. 10

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your home is your love nest. Beautify rooms and spaces. Get creative with domestic arts like cooking, baking, preserving and sewing. Nurture your garden.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communicate about what you love, with Venus in Scorpio. Trust your heart to lead you this month. Research, study and learn. Express your passion.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — The next month can get especially profitable, with Venus in Scorpio. Use your charm, passion and persuasive arts to keep the silver flowing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charismatic and irresistible, with Venus in your sign for three and a half weeks. You’re in the spotlight. Dress to shine.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Savor tranquility and privacy this month, with Venus in Scorpio. Consider dreams and visions. Detail plans to realize them. Savor the beauty in peaceful moments.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Benefit through social activities and connections for three and a half weeks. You’re especially popular, with Venus in Scorpio. Play on an amazing team.