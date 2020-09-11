Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Sept. 11

Notable birthdays: Actor Earl Holliman is 92. Comedian Tom Dreesen is 81. Movie director Brian De Palma is 80. Singer-actor-dancer Lola Falana is 78. Rock musician Mickey Hart (The Dead) is 77. Guitarist Leo Kottke is 75. Actor Phillip Alford is 72. Actor Amy Madigan is 70. Rock singer-musician Tommy Shaw (Styx) is 67. Sports reporter Lesley Visser is 67. Actor Reed Birney is 66. Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is 63. Musician Jon Moss (Culture Club) is 63. Actor Scott Patterson is 62. Rock musician Mick Talbot (The Style Council) is 62. Actor/director Roxann Dawson is 62. Actor John Hawkes is 61. Actor Anne Ramsay is 60. Actor Virginia Madsen is 59. Actor Kristy McNichol is 58. Musician-composer Moby is 55. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is 55. Business reporter Maria Bartiromo is 53. Singer Harry Connick Jr. is 53. Rock musician Bart Van Der Zeeuw is 52. Actor Taraji P. Henson is 50. Actor Laura Wright is 50. Rock musician Jeremy Popoff (Lit) is 49. Blogger Markos Moulitsas is 49. Singer Brad Fischetti (LFO) is 45. Rapper Mr. Black is 43. Rock musician Jon Buckland (Coldplay) is 43. Rapper Ludacris is 43. Rock singer Ben Lee is 42. Actor Ryan Slattery is 42. Actor Ariana Richards is 41. Country singer Charles Kelley is 39. Actor Elizabeth Henstridge is 33. Actor Tyler Hoechlin is 33. Actor Mackenzie Aladjem is 19.