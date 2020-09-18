Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Sept. 18

Today’s Birthday (09/18/20). Tap into love and shine this year. Romance, fun and creative arts develop delightfully with steady practice. Take a new professional tack this winter, before a home and family growth spurt. Work through domestic changes next summer, before a satisfying career rise. Pursue passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep collaborating despite misunderstandings with your partner. Postpone travels or expense. Words may fall flat, yet actions can leap ahead. Share the load.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize your physical health and work. Words and traffic could get disrupted. Distractions abound. Practice your moves, stretches and activities. Breathe deep and relax.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Have fun without risk or hassle. Misunderstandings and distractions abound. Prioritize creative projects, games and activities that you love. Practice compassion with yourself and others.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Review domestic renovation plans. Imagine the results you’d like and sketch out options. Make decisions that you can live with. Prioritize family comfort.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Edit, review and update your communications. Adapt to changing conditions on the ground. Take a creative tack. Minimize controversy or risk. Do the reading.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can make extra cash. Favor action over words, which can get tangled. Use what you’ve kept hidden. Find a lucrative market niche.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance a personal passion project. Don’t talk about it yet; miscommunications would cause delays. Build a dream, step by step. Celebrate small victories.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Your imagination can run wild. Favor privacy over publicity. Meditate and consider eternal mysteries. Capture your ideas for later development. Craft plans and vision statements.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Lay low to avoid social misunderstandings. Miscommunication, lies and confusion abound. Guard against impatience. Contribute for a common cause. Action gets farther than words.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Career matters occupy you. Upgrade your marketing materials. Communication or technical breakdowns could slow the action. Prioritize basic actions to maintain momentum and advance.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Detail discoveries and keep digging. Friends help you make an important connection. Go for action over ephemeral stories and empty words. Persist and persevere.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Make a profitable move. Avoid financial negotiations or conversations as communication barriers proliferate. Action can produce results.
Notable birthdays: Singer Jimmie Rodgers is 87. Actor Robert Blake is 87. Gospel singer Bobby Jones is 82. Singer Frankie Avalon is 80. Actor Beth Grant is 71. Rock musician Kerry Livgren is 71. Actor Anna Deavere Smith is 70. The U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson, is 69. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino is 68. College Football Hall of Famer and retired NFL player Billy Sims is 65. Movie director Mark Romanek is 61. Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg is 61. Alt-country-rock musician Mark Olson is 59. Singer Joanne Catherall (Human League) is 58. Actor Holly Robinson Peete is 56. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ricky Bell (Bell Biv Devoe and New Edition) is 53. Actor Aisha Tyler is 50. Former racing cyclist Lance Armstrong is 49. Opera singer Anna Netrebko is 49. Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is 49. Actor James Marsden is 47. Actor Emily Rutherfurd is 46. Actor Travis Schuldt is 46. Rapper Xzibit is 46. Comedian-actor Jason Sudeikis is 45. Actor Sophina Brown is 44. Actor Barrett Foa is 43. Talk show host Sara Haines (TV: “GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke”) is 43. Actor/comedian Billy Eichner is 42. Actor Alison Lohman is 41. Designer Brandon Maxwell is 36. Congressman and former NFL player Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, is 36. Actors Brandon and Taylor Porter are 27. Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger is 27. Country singer Tae Dye (Maddie and Tae) is 25. Actor C.J. Sanders is 24.
