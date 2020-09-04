Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Sept. 4

Notable birthdays: Actor Mitzi Gaynor is 89. Soul singer Sonny Charles is 80. Actor Kenneth Kimmins is 79. Singer Merald “Bubba” Knight (Gladys Knight & The Pips) is 78. TV personality and veterinarian Dr. Jan Pol (TV: “The Incredible Dr. Pol”) is 78. World Golf Hall of Famer Raymond Floyd is 78. Actor Jennifer Salt is 76. World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson is 71. Rhythm-and-blues musician Ronald LaPread is 70. Actor Judith Ivey is 69. Rock musician Martin Chambers (The Pretenders) is 69. Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs is 67. Actor Khandi Alexander is 63. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans Sr. is 60. Rock musician Kim Thayil is 60. Actor Richard Speight Jr. is 51. Actor Noah Taylor is 51. Actor Ione Skye is 50. Actor-singer James Monroe Iglehart is 46. Pop-rock singer-DJ-musician-producer Mark Ronson is 45. Rhythm-and-blues singer Richard Wingo (Jagged Edge) is 45. Rock musician Ian Grushka (New Found Glory) is 43. Actor Wes Bentley is 42. Actor Max Greenfield is 41. Country singer Granger Smith is 41. Singer Dan Miller (O Town) is 40. Singer Beyonce Knowles is 39. Country singer-musician Tom Gossin (Gloriana) is 39. Actor-comedian Whitney Cummings is 38. Actor-comedian Kyle Mooney (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 36. Folk-rock musician Neyla Pekarek (formerly with The Lumineers) is 34. Pop-rock singer-songwriter James Bay is 30. Actor Carter Jenkins is 29. Actor Trevor Gagnon is 25.