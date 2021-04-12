Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, April 12

Today’s Birthday (04/12/21). Friends are your golden key this year. Strengthen friendships, networks and alliances for community victories. Discovering different educational directions this spring opens creative doors this summer. Winter brings a financial transition that leads you to discover exciting territory. Together you can realize a shared vision.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Your head is full of ways to make money. Take advantage of an unexpected development. Strengthen structures before launching. Recent changes reveal untapped opportunity.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Check course, and then full speed ahead. Conditions include pitfalls, surprises or cliffhangers. Look for a personal silver lining to a recent dark cloud.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Review and revise plans. Adapt to recent surprises. Look for hidden opportunities. Consider variables. Enjoy peaceful reflection and introspection. Rest and recharge batteries.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Take a group endeavor to new heights. Recent changes could unearth buried treasure. Collaborate for common gain. Teamwork supports adaptation for shared strength.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Adapt to unexpected professional circumstances. All is not as it appears. Keep your promises. Discover a fascinating option. Provide reliable results and your status rises.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy educational networking, conferences and courses. Learn and connect with leaders in your field. Others inspire your creativity. Imagination pays. Study and explore.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Tally assets, liabilities and financial projections. Discover an unusual solution to a shared financial puzzle. Collaborate with someone who sees your blind spots.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Generate partnership and collaboration. Encourage and empower another to greater success. Change direction intuitively to share a lucky break. A creative (romantic?) spark ignites.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Watch your step as the pace picks up. Your physical performance could seem energized. Avoid accidents or breakage. Adapt to shifting circumstances on the fly.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy simple pleasures. Get outside and reconnect with the sun, sky, rocks and water. Savor stimulating conversation. Indulge romantic whims and spontaneous fun.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Stick close to home. Domestic comforts draw you in. Organize and beautify your spaces. Take advantage of a shift in plans. Cook up something delicious.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You can find solutions to a puzzle. Look at things from another angle. Don’t quit. Think it over while you walk outside. Connect the dots.
Notable birthdays: Actor Jane Withers is 95. Playwright Alan Ayckbourn is 82. Jazz musician Herbie Hancock is 81. Rock singer John Kay (Steppenwolf) is 77. Actor Ed O’Neill is 75. Actor Dan Lauria is 74. Talk show host David Letterman is 74. Author Scott Turow is 72. Actor-playwright Tom Noonan is 70. R&B singer JD Nicholas (The Commodores) is 69. Singer Pat Travers is 67. Actor Andy Garcia is 65. Movie director Walter Salles is 65. Country singer Vince Gill is 64. Actor Suzzanne Douglas is 64. Model/TV personality J Alexander is 63. Rock musician Will Sergeant (Echo & the Bunnymen) is 63. Rock singer Art Alexakis (Everclear) is 59. Country singer Deryl Dodd is 57. Folk-pop singer Amy Ray (Indigo Girls) is 57. Actor Alicia Coppola is 53. Rock singer Nicholas Hexum (311) is 51. Actor Retta is 51. Actor Nicholas Brendon is 50. Actor Shannen Doherty is 50. Actor Marley Shelton is 47. Actor Sarah Jane Morris is 44. Actor Jordana Spiro is 44. Rock musician Guy Berryman (Coldplay) is 43. Actor Riley Smith is 43. Actor Claire Danes is 42. Actor Jennifer Morrison is 42. Actor Matt McGorry is 35. Actor Brooklyn Decker is 34. Contemporary Christian musician Joe Rickard (Red) is 34. Rock singer-musician Brendon Urie (Panic! at the Disco) is 34. Actor Saoirse Ronan is 27.