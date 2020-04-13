Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, April 13

Today’s Birthday (04/13/20). You’re a rising star this year. Rely on disciplined coordination between talented friends. Summer exploration deviations lead to a domestic bliss phase. Adapt to changes in your industry or market. Communicate through a challenge next winter, leading to an inspiring long-distance connection. Expand horizons.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Discover a hidden tangle with a professional project. Adapt to breaking news as you unravel details. If something goes against your grain, turn it down.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow the pace. A barrier requires a deviation, detour or delay. Wait for developments. Adapt plans. Study the situation and share your discoveries.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Regenerate positive balances in shared accounts. Collaborate through a kink. Keep communication open despite challenges. Consider long-term benefits.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Provide a stabilizing influence. Conditions seem unsettled. Support each other through a challenging plot twist. Focus on short-term objectives. Get enough sleep and eat well.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Help others see the big picture, especially when they’re demanding your immediate attention. Distractions and mistakes abound. Slow around sharp curves. Focus for best performance.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Romantic ideals could fade into a duller reality. Work could interfere with playtime. Misunderstandings and delay could thwart intentions. Make lemonade with unexpected lemons.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Your attention turns to family matters. Stop the action to listen. Adjust to suit the youngest ones. Resolve a way around an obstacle.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Practice extra patience, especially with misunderstandings. Talk is cheap; don’t believe everything you hear. Double-check reservations. Pad the schedule for potential delays. Revise and edit.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You won’t need to defer gratification forever. Practicing frugality treads lightly upon the Earth. You can get what’s needed. Patiently resolve a cash flow kink.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Stay sensitive to other perspectives. Tempers may be short. Don’t antagonize your elders. Abandon preconceived notions and let misunderstandings go. Try a different power tactic.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Meditate on the current situation. Old assumptions get challenged. Discover new opportunities. Decreasing stress is good for your health. Make plans for what’s ahead.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Work together to handle urgencies. Let disagreement or discord flow off you like water from a duck’s back. Avoid risky propositions. Do your part.
Thought for Today: “In the landscape of extinction, precision is next to godliness.” — Samuel Beckett, Irish poet and playwright (born this date in 1906, died 1989).
