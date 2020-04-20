Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, April 20

Today’s Birthday (04/20/20). Grow through travel and discovery this year. Strengthen career structures and routines for success. Summer cash flow delays motivate a surge in creativity. Expect travel barriers. A winter financial squeeze leads to surging gains for a shared venture. Investigate a beloved subject at a deeper level.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You have extra energy. Pursue a personal passion. Don’t worry about the future. Take care of yourself, here and now. Support yourself to help others.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus to complete projects and tasks. Organize documents and files. Update plans for recent changes. Nature rejuvenates you. Peacefulness feeds your spirit. Rest and dream.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate action with friends for satisfying results. Together, you’re a powerful force. Teamwork wins. Take advantage of a lucky break. Plan your moves carefully.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Ensure that what you build is solid. Don’t bend the rules. Powerful negotiations can persuade someone important. Proceed with caution. Collaborate for shared gain.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re learning valuable new tricks. Apply them to real world problems. Practical actions get positive results. Grow your professional tool belt with new skill sets.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re smarter united. Put heads and hearts together to come up with financial solutions around a challenge. Collaborate and adjust for a growth trajectory.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Partnership is more than the sum of two parts. Amplify each other’s talents to new heights and lucrative gain. Encourage and propel shared account growth.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize health. Rely on a strong partnership. Provide your strengths and talents. Routines could get disrupted; maintain communication for smooth sailing. Collaborate for shared ease.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Love puts a spring in your step. Grow energy levels with rest, exercise and good food. Get your heart pumping for a passion.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Domestic pleasures entice. Play your favorite games with people you love. Avoid travel and settle in with popcorn and hot drinks. Share your heart.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to new circumstances. Change the story that you’re writing. Postpone travel and get into domestic improvements. Cook up something delicious with your family.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your ideas are attracting attention. Don’t count your chickens until they’re hatched. Return correspondence and communications. Network and share ideas, resources and opportunities.
Thought for Today: “Excellence is not a skill, it is an attitude.” — Ralph Marston, American football player (1907-1967).
Notable birthdays: Actor Leslie Phillips is 96. Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., is 84. Actor George Takei is 83. Singer Johnny Tillotson is 82. Actor Ryan O’Neal is 79. Bluegrass singer-musician Doyle Lawson (Quicksilver) is 76. Actress Judith O’Dea is 75. Rock musician Craig Frost (Grand Funk; Bob Seger’s Silver Bullet Band) is 72. Actor Gregory Itzin is 72. Actress Jessica Lange is 71. Actress Veronica Cartwright is 71. Actor Clint Howard is 61. Actor Crispin Glover is 56. Actor Andy Serkis is 56. Olympic silver medal figure skater Rosalynn Sumners is 56. Actor William deVry is 52. Country singer Wade Hayes is 51. Actor Shemar Moore is 50. Actress Carmen Electra is 48. Reggae singer Stephen Marley is 48. Rock musician Marty Crandall is 45. Actor Joey Lawrence is 44. Country musician Clay Cook (Zac Brown Band) is 42. Actor Clayne Crawford is 42. Actor Tim Jo is 36. Actor Carlos Valdes (TV: “The Flash”) is 31.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!