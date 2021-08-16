Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Aug. 16

Today’s Birthday (08/16/21). This year favors romance and partnership. Deepen connections with consistent attention and shared contribution. Friends brighten the summertime, before autumn reveals new professional directions. Creativity, fun and romance illuminates this winter, inspiring springtime’s rising career status. Your collaboration ages like fine wine.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Your research and educational path could seem blocked or stuck. Strengthen the basics. Reinforce structural elements. Follow rules and instructions carefully. Diplomacy works.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Persistence pays off. Navigate delays or obstacles. You get more with honey than you do with vinegar. Steady action gets results. Collaborate to get farther.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your partner may require delicate negotiations. Make adjustments. Adapt around a barrier. Avoid arguments. Keep things simple. Take it easy and relax together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Finesse the details. Practice technique and form. Slow to break down the tricky parts. Home centers and grounds you. Prioritize health and wellness.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Romantic plans could fall flat. Distractions and obstacles line the path. Misunderstandings spark with little provocation. Patiently clarify. Maintain humor and compassion. Listen generously.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Domestic projects could present complications. Let go of a preconception. You can find the resources needed. Defer gratification. Frugality pays off. Make repairs.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communications could misfire. Deliveries could be delayed. Stay connected and patiently clarify. You can see what wasn’t working. Turn on the charm and charisma.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Profits are available, with potential hurdles to leap. Have faith in your own abilities, even if you don’t know how. Vision statements inspire action.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Nurture yourself. You may feel sensitive. Avoid noise or hassle. An obstacle could deviate your path. Reach out to friends. Your networks hold solutions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recharge. Tempers may be short. Focus on basic work responsibilities. Avoid conflicts of interest or controversy. Learn from an experienced mentor.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Lead by example. Delays, misunderstandings or controversy could challenge a team project. Keep your cool in a heated situation. Provide diplomacy. Reach out.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Schedule carefully. Professional barriers could delay. Analyze the basic structure. Collaborate with your partner to find solutions. Plug financial leaks. Patiently build your project.
Notable birthdays: Actor Ann Blyth is 93. Actor Gary Clarke is 88. Actor Julie Newmar is 88. Actor-singer Ketty Lester is 87. Actor John Standing is 87. College Football Hall of Famer and NFL player Bill Glass is 86. Actor Anita Gillette is 85. Movie director Bruce Beresford is 81. Actor Bob Balaban is 76. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 76. Actor Lesley Ann Warren is 75. Rock singer-musician Joey Spampinato is 73. Actor Marshall Manesh is 71. Actor Reginald VelJohnson is 69. Former TV host Kathie Lee Gifford is 68. R&B singer J.T. Taylor is 68. Movie director James Cameron is 67. Actor Jeff Perry is 66. Rock musician Tim Farriss (INXS) is 64. Actor Laura Innes is 64
. Singer Madonna is 63. Actor Angela Bassett is 63. Actor Timothy Hutton is 61.