Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Aug. 23

Today’s Birthday (08/23/21). Raise and grow your physical performance this year. Regular health routines energize you. Ride a professional surge this summer, before an autumn adjustment in educational direction. Settling into domestic joys this winter energizes springtime travels, research and investigation. You’re building vitality, strength and endurance.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You can be especially productive behind closed doors. Privacy encourages creativity. Reassess priorities, plans and resources. Fulfill dreams with logistical preparation. Strengthen basic elements.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Help strengthen foundations with a community or team project near to your heart. Don’t push limitations. Patiently wait for developments. Build strategically.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Devote energy to fulfill a professional vision. Infuse love into your work. Tailor plans to fit the budget. You can get what you need.