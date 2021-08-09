Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Aug. 9

Today’s Birthday (08/09/21). Expand and grow together this year. Collaborate with discipline, consistency and coordination for maximum gain. Make exciting social connections this summer that lead to a professional redirection this autumn. Love fills your heart anew this winter, inspiring a springtime career blossoming. Partnership enchants, satisfies and rewards.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practicalities regarding your work, health and fitness. Physical action gets results; they may not look as imagined. Avoid distractions. Practice your moves.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — The best things in life are still free. Have fun with people you love. Let go of fantasies or illusions. Connect with nature.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus on practical domestic priorities. Prioritize health and harmony at home. Let go of unrealistic expectations. Share delicious moments with family. Support each other.