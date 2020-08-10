Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, August 10

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Proceed with caution. Misinformation and misunderstandings seem rampant. To avoid conflicts and controversy, stay out of a heated discussion. Talk about what you love.

Notable birthdays: Actor Rhonda Fleming is 97. Singer Ronnie Spector is 77. Actor James Reynolds is 74. Rock singer-musician Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) is 73. Country musician Gene Johnson (Diamond Rio) is 71. Singer Patti Austin is 70. Actor Daniel Hugh Kelly is 68. Folk singer-songwriter Sam Baker is 66. Actor Rosanna Arquette is 61. Actor Antonio Banderas is 60. Rock musician Jon Farriss (INXS) is 59. Singer Julia Fordham is 58. Journalist-blogger Andrew Sullivan is 57. Actor Chris Caldovino is 57. Singer Neneh Cherry is 56. Singer Aaron Hall is 56. Former boxer Riddick Bowe is 53. Actor Sean Blakemore is 53. Rhythm-and-blues singer Lorraine Pearson (Five Star) is 53. Singer-producer Michael Bivins is 52. Actor-writer Justin Theroux is 49. Actor Angie Harmon is 48. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 47. Actor-turned-lawyer Craig Kirkwood is 46. Actor JoAnna Garcia Swisher is 41. Singer Cary Ann Hearst (Shovels & Rope) is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer Nikki Bratcher (Divine) is 40. Actor Aaron Staton is 40. Actor Ryan Eggold is 36. Actor Charley Koontz is 33. Actor Lucas Till is 30. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is 23. Actor Jeremy Maguire is 9.