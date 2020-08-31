Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, August 31

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Birthday (08/31/20). Grow and expand family fun this year. Forge lasting bonds through steady collaboration. Share romantic dreams. Collaborate for a team victory this summer, before opening a new romantic door. Discover new professional opportunities next winter, before home renovations nurture. Pursue passion, love and joy.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning with friends. Connect and share resources. Support your community to adapt to unplanned changes. Together, you can make things happen.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to professional changes. Look beyond what you can see to imagine new possibilities. Discipline and coordination can take advantage of an opportunity.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Use what you’ve been studying. You have the power and the wisdom to bridge different points of view. Listen and make a powerful connection.