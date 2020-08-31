Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, August 31

Today’s Birthday (08/31/20). Grow and expand family fun this year. Forge lasting bonds through steady collaboration. Share romantic dreams. Collaborate for a team victory this summer, before opening a new romantic door. Discover new professional opportunities next winter, before home renovations nurture. Pursue passion, love and joy.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning with friends. Connect and share resources. Support your community to adapt to unplanned changes. Together, you can make things happen.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to professional changes. Look beyond what you can see to imagine new possibilities. Discipline and coordination can take advantage of an opportunity.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Use what you’ve been studying. You have the power and the wisdom to bridge different points of view. Listen and make a powerful connection.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Together you can accomplish more. Don’t be afraid to share your needs. Collaborate to advance shared financial goals. Listen for what could be possible.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Support your partner as you navigate unscheduled changes. Update long-term plans with short-term solutions. Find new strategies for adaptation. Listen and bear witness.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Distractions abound and your workload could seem intense. The excellent work you’ve been doing reflects well on you. Consider all possibilities. Grab an opportunity.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take time to relax. Enjoy art, creativity and games. Whip up something romantic. Savor delicious treats with people you love. Focus on what’s most important.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Manage domestic chores and repairs. Balance bursts of energy with rest and meditation. Help family through recent changes. Adapt your space for new possibilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Communication can resolve breakdowns. Stay connected to coordinate a response to breaking news as it happens. Network and share resources. Get the word out.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Finances are at the forefront. Manage tasks, promises and obligations. Stay in communication to manage the consequences of unforeseen events. You can handle this.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Things are not going according to plan. Review and revise. Changes reveal new markets, opportunities and pathways to a personal ambition. Reconsider the route.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Time to recharge your batteries and get ready for productive days ahead. Give up something valuable for something better. Pay attention to your dreams.
Notable birthdays: Actor Warren Berlinger is 83. Rock musician Jerry Allison (Buddy Holly and the Crickets) is 81. Actor Jack Thompson is 80. Violinist Itzhak Perlman is 75. Singer Van Morrison is 75. Rock musician Rudolf Schenker (The Scorpions) is 72. Actor Richard Gere is 71. Actor Stephen Henderson is 71. Olympic gold medal track and field athlete Edwin Moses is 65. Rock singer Glenn Tilbrook (Squeeze) is 63. Rock musician Gina Schock (The Go-Go’s) is 63. Singer Tony DeFranco (The DeFranco Family) is 61. Rhythm-and-blues musician Larry Waddell (Mint Condition) is 57. Actor Jaime P. Gomez is 55. Rock musician Jeff Russo (Tonic) is 51. Singer-composer Deborah Gibson is 50. Rock musician Greg Richling (Wallflowers) is 50. Actor Zack Ward is 50. Golfer Padraig Harrington is 49. Actor Chris Tucker is 48. Actor Sara Ramirez is 45. Rhythm-and-blues singer Tamara (Trina & Tamara) is 43.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!