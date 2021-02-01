Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Feb. 1

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Your charm and charisma shine, with Venus in your sign this month. Pursue personal passions and delights. Share love and compassion. Step onstage and smile.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Savor peaceful privacy and reflection. Finish old jobs and rest, with Venus in Aquarius. Allow yourself more quiet time. Recharge your spirit with nature.

Notable birthdays: Singer Don Everly is 84. Actor Garrett Morris is 84. Bluegrass singer Del McCoury is 82. TV personality-singer Joy Philbin is 80. Political commentator Fred Barnes is 78. Rock musician Mike Campbell (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 71. Blues singer-musician Sonny Landreth is 70. Actor-writer-producer Bill Mumy is 67. Rock singer Exene Cervenka is 65. Actor Linus Roache is 57. Princess Stephanie of Monaco is 56. Actor Sherilyn Fenn is 56. Lisa Marie Presley is 53. Comedian-actor Pauly Shore is 53. Actor Brian Krause is 52. Jazz musician Joshua Redman is 52. Rock musician Patrick Wilson (Weezer) is 52. Actor Michael C. Hall is 50. Rock musician Ron Welty is 50. Rapper Big Boi (Outkast) is 46. Roots rocker Jason Isbell is 42. Country singer Julie Roberts is 42. Actor Jarrett Lennon is 39. Rock singer-musician Andrew VanWyngarden is 38. TV personality Lauren Conrad is 35. Actor-singer Heather Morris is 34. Actor and mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey is 34. Rock singer Harry Styles (One Direction) is 27.